 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gardening

Transform your garden with these beautiful landscape edging ideas

Try these ideas and up your garden game this spring

By
A garden with shrubs and a stone border
Tania Melnyczuk / Unsplash

Garden beds are a classic way of organizing a garden, and they’re excellent for creating separate spaces that have different aesthetics or themes. However, there is a catch. If you want your garden beds to be unique areas, you need to keep them from blending into the rest of your yard or garden. If the edges aren’t neat, it can be difficult to tell where the bed begins and ends. Rough edges don’t just impact the aesthetics of your garden beds, though. They can also make certain parts of caring for your garden more difficult. To keep your garden beds orderly, here are a few landscape edging ideas for you to try.

What is landscape edging?

Tulips and daffodils with a stone border
MabelAmber / Pixabay

Landscape edging is a border between a garden bed and the rest of your garden or yard. They can look like almost anything, from a small wall to a decorative fence, and serve several functions. Aesthetically, they set the garden bed apart from the rest of the area, making it a contained unit. If you’re a fan of English country gardens, landscape edging can help you achieve the same effect in a smaller space.

Recommended Videos

From a practical perspective, landscape edging can also make care easier. It can slow or stop your plants from spreading outside their bounds. Providing a boundary also makes mowing your lawn near the garden bed easier, since there’s a physical border stopping you from accidentally mowing over your plants. Landscape edging can also stop wind and water from carrying away your mulch, so you won’t have to replace it every time it rains.

Related

Bricks

A brick garden border with ivy growing along it
VIVIANE6276 / Pixabay

Bricks are a simple and easily accessible landscape edging option, and they’re surprisingly versatile. A single row of bricks along the edges of a garden bed can prevent your mulch from escaping without drawing too much attention away from the plants. For garden beds that aren’t rectangular, curved bricks are useful without altering your garden bed. If you want something more refined, you can use black or gray bricks, while a more whimsical garden might benefit from colorful, hand-painted bricks. You can even use sidewalk chalk to change the designs whenever you want.

You can also stack your bricks to form a low wall to protect taller plants, create a raised garden bed, or simply to enjoy the way it looks. Just remember to use mortar or another type of construction adhesive to keep your wall from falling apart.

Rough wood

A wheelbarrow full of wood
Irina_kukutz / Pixabay

If you want something with a more natural aesthetic, rough wood is a great option. If you have trees or brush on your property, then you won’t even need to go shopping, making this a cost-effective option as well. Rather than the clean, polished look of wood boards, rough wood logs and large branches look more rustic.

If you’re gathering your own wood, check for pests before bringing it to your garden. You may need to cut larger pieces down in order to make them fit the specifications of your garden. Since branches don’t fit together as snuggly, mulch may still escape, but a rough wood border will still make mowing around your bed easier.

Miniature fence

Purple flowers with a small wood fence around them
Nutty Nat / Shutterstock

Miniature fences are a versatile option that can fit most aesthetics. From simple picket fences to elegant wrought iron ones, mini fences are a great way to set your garden bed apart in a more visible way. While some fences leave gaps between the posts and aren’t great for keeping mulch in place, others fit closer together to keep mulch in place.

Any fence will make mowing easier and will set your bed apart visually. They’re also easy to find in a wide range of colors, styles, and materials. Wood, metal, and plastic fences are all found in most garden and landscaping stores, and you can paint or decorate most of them at home to give them some extra flair. Some miniature fences can even be a trellis for small vines.

Natural stone

A garden border make of rocks with a decorative pitcher next to it
przemokrzak / Pixabay

If you want a charming, natural material that’s more durable than wood, then one of the many stone landscape edging options will be perfect for you. You can use carved or shaped stone pavers for an effect similar to the brick landscape edging ideas, or opt for something more natural looking, like round or rough rock.

Chunky boulders and smooth river rocks are all options, and you can choose different types of rocks for a range of aesthetics. Just like with bricks, you can paint or decorate them yourself to make them more colorful, and flat stones are perfect for crafting walls.

These landscape edging ideas are a great jumping-off point, but it’s important to remember that there aren’t any hard-and-fast rules. Think about what type of garden you would like to have, and then match your edge to that. As long as you’re happy with the way it looks and it isn’t harming your plants, it’s the perfect garden border.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
How to prepare your garden for spring: Tips for a successful season
Make sure your garden is ready for spring with this checklist
Spring flowering bulbs

The seasons are changing once again, meaning it’s time to start getting your garden ready for spring. If you’ve planned your next garden and know what you want to plant, but aren’t sure when or how to prepare the garden for spring, then you’re in luck. We’ll walk you through everything you need to do to make sure your garden is in peak condition for the new season. From when to start to how to get your soil and plants ready, this guide will tell you everything you need to know.
Gathering your supplies

Before you can begin to prepare the garden for spring, make sure you have everything you’ll need. If you’re planning on ordering seeds or plants online, go ahead and place your order so you won’t have to wait for them to arrive after the garden has been prepared. This is also a great time to order supplies that you already know you’ll need for projects you want to tackle, or things you know you’re out of such as fresh potting soil or fertilizer.

Read more
The best bulbs to plant in spring for lasting beauty in summer and fall
Add these bulbs to your garden for summer flowers
Stargazer lily bloom

Early-blooming spring bulbs like crocus flowers are among the first flowers to bloom every year, followed closely by many other spring annuals and perennials. By the time summer arrives, many flowers have already stopped blooming, leaving your garden a sea of green. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. You can plant bulbs in spring for gorgeous flowers all throughout summer and sometimes even into fall. Here are some of the best bulbs to plant in spring to keep your garden looking vibrant and vivacious all year long.
Calla lily

Calla lilies, also called arum lilies, are known for their tall, narrow stems, broad leaves, and elegant, spiral, cup-shaped flowers. Whether seen growing in a garden or as part of a cut flower display, calla lilies are striking. While they are not true lilies, they do come in many of the same colors. They can grow in similar conditions to true lilies, although they are slightly less cold hardy and thrive in full sun to partial shade. You can even grow your calla lilies in containers and indoors, although you should take care not to let your pets chew on them.
Crocosmia

Read more
Purple plants that will make your garden pop this season
Want more purple in your garden? Try these gorgeous plants and flowers
A field of lavender flowers

Purple is a popular color when it comes to flowers, and it's easy to see why. With lighter shades that can relax and soothe you, darker shades that add depth, and bright purples that are exciting and cheery, there is a purple flower for any garden. For flower bed layering, purple blooms can brighten shady gardens or add depth to a vibrant one, depending on the shade of purple. Whether you're looking for a single purple flower to round out your garden or want to dedicate an entire garden to your favorite color, here are the purple flowers you should look for!
Lavender

We couldn’t write a list of purple plants and not include lavender! Lavender is an incredibly hardy plant that's typically perennial in climate zones 5 through 9. Its delicate purple blooms and calming fragrance are highlights of its appeal, but they aren’t the only ones. Lavender is also an easy plant to take care of.

Read more