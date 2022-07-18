How to properly water and inspect your tomatoes to prevent wilting

Tomatoes are probably the most popular veggies grown at home. Even novice growers will take on growing these plants with little to no experience in growing anything. And many of these beginners are successful since tomatoes are so easy to care for and grow in your own home. However, one of the most common questions about growing tomatoes is “why is my tomato plant wilting?” We’ve got the answer and more here in this guide.

Why do people grow tomato plants?

Let’s first talk about why you might want to grow tomato plants. Growing tomatoes at home has a lot of benefits. First, they are healthier than store-bought tomatoes, and they taste better, too! There’s no denying that tomatoes grown at home have a richer flavor. Once you eat your own tomatoes, you’ll find the store-bought ones flat and watery.

Additionally, there are so many varieties of tomato plants that you’ll be able to find and explore these fantastic fruits like you never have before. There are endless tomato varieties in unique shapes, colors, sizes, and flavors. If you don’t like tomatoes or have someone in the family who isn’t fond of them, try homegrown varieties. You might find out that you or they just don’t like store-bought tomatoes.

Another reason to grow tomatoes is that they are very easy to grow. So if you’re a beginner and you think you might be interested in gardening, then tomatoes are a great way to dip your toe in and see if you like it. Even with minimal care, tomatoes will provide you with fruit. They are very rewarding and will give you a taste of what it’s like to grow veggies. You can grow them in a raised bed, right in the ground, in containers, or even in hanging baskets. So despite how much or how little space you have, you can grow tomatoes.

What causes tomato plants to wilt?

After spending hours caring for your plants in the garden, it’s disappointing to watch them wilt and not know how to help them. So what causes tomato plants to wilt? There are a few reasons this might happen: fungal wilt disease, tomato spotted wilt virus, walnut toxicity, stalk borers, or lack of water.

Verticillium and fusarium wilt are the two most common diseases that affect tomato plants. Tomato spotted wilt virus stunts the plant’s growth and causes wilting and bronzing of the foliage. Black walnut toxicity is when black walnut tree material is in the growing soil. Black walnut trees create a toxic material that could injure or even kill many plants, including tomatoes.

Stalk borers are insects that attack a wide range of plants within the garden, so if your tomatoes have them, other plants in your garden likely have them, too. Finally, a lack of water is most likely the cause of your tomato plants wilting, and luckily, it’s the easiest to fix.

How do you revive a wilted tomato plant?

Can tomato plants come back after wilting? The short answer is yes! If the plant is suffering from a lack of water, you’ll have to provide it with an abundance of water. Tomato plants love to be watered deeply, especially during the long, hot summer days. Without enough water, this plant can’t produce its big juicy fruit, and you’ll notice wilt in the leaves and stalks very quickly.

Tomato roots reach deep into the soil to find enough water, so you’ll have to water deeply. This means allowing the water to run for a while to give it enough time to reach the bottom of the plant. If your tomato plant is in a container, you’ll want to water it until it starts dripping out of the bottom.

Also, container plants dry out much faster than plants in the ground. So consider that when you’re figuring out how often to water your plants. You’ll likely need to water your container tomato plants more than once a week during long, hot days.

What are the signs of overwatering tomato plants?

Now that you may be nervous about underwatering your tomato plants and causing them to wilt, you might also be scared to overwater your plants. Overwatering a plant is much harder to recover from than underwatering it. So what are the signs of overwatering tomato plants, and how do you prevent this?

Look for signs of cracked or blistered fruit or bumps on the lower leaves of the tomato plant. When you begin to notice these symptoms, stop watering your plant and allow the soil to dry out a bit before you resume watering the plant.

To avoid this potentially fatal issue, pay attention to the weather before and after watering your plants. For example, how hot has it been, how much rain have the plants gotten or will get, when was the last time you watered them, and how much fruit are they producing? These factors play into how much water the plants might need. With potted plants, you can use a moisture meter device to accurately measure how moist the soil is in the pot. Then you can make a more informed decision about how much water the plants might need.

Caring for plants can be stressful, but arming yourself with the information you need to be successful is crucial to their survival and your enjoyment! There are so many benefits to growing tomato plants, and now you know how to prevent wilting and how to save a tomato plant from wilting.

