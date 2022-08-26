Grow these plants next to dill for a thriving garden

Dill is a fast-growing annual that makes for a flavorful addition in food as well as a beneficial plant alongside other crops. While it goes to seed quickly, it’s a cold-tolerant herb that grows quite easily for delicious garnish all year long. Dill features a sharp anise and citrus flavor, making it a great addition to pastas, salads, soups, and other savory dishes. And yes, it pairs perfectly with your preserved pickles!

Dill makes for a wonderful addition to gardens because it naturally attracts pollinators such as bees. This tasty herb also repels unwanted pests such as spider mites, aphids, and, notably, cabbage pests, because it attracts predatory insects such as ladybugs. Both these qualities make it great for companion planting, which is the concept that some plants can be paired together to help with encouraging growth, repelling pests, and attracting pollinators. Ahead, we’ve rounded up five of the best dill companion plants so that you can plan your garden accordingly.

Best dill companion plants

Dill pairs well with a range of different plants in the garden, especially edible plants that go well with it in savory dishes.

Cabbage

Of all the plants that you can grow alongside dill, cabbage is one of the best. Dill helps with detracting cabbage worms and loopers so that your cabbage foliage remains intact. In general, dill is great for other brassica plants like cabbage. Brussel sprouts, broccoli, and collards will definitely reap pest control benefits with dill next to them. Dill is also said to help cabbage grow. Cabbage itself, however, may not necessarily help dill all that much, although it can provide support under windy circumstances.

Asparagus

Dill can attract lacewings and ladybugs that eliminate aphids that prey on asparagus plants. This versatile herb will also help asparagus by repelling spider mites, which feed on plant sap and tissue. Additionally, it attracts birds that spread asparagus seeds and eat pests. In return, asparagus will give dill some much-appreciated shade, which is especially helpful in the warm growing season months.

Basil

Dill is also happy to reside next to other herbs, including basil. Not only can you combine them in your favorite savory dishes, but you can also keep dill and basil together in the same grow pot. Both plants enjoy moist soil, cool temperatures, and moderate fertilizing. When you grow these two together, you won’t need to worry about conflicting needs ruining your harvest. Other herbs that can do well with dill include chives, lemon balm, and lemon thyme.

Cucumbers

Dill can help cucumbers out by attracting predatory insects that get rid of pests. In particular, this herb attracts wasps, which will prey on pesky cucumber beetles. Instead of resorting to chemical pesticides, try planting dill next to your cucumbers in your organic garden. When it comes to food, dill and cucumbers obviously go together: Dill is infamously pickle seasoning!

Onions

In the garden, dill and other herbs can help reduce Japanese beetles and aphids feasting on onions. Dill is said to enhance onion flavor as well. Onion, in turn, can repel pests that munch on dill while attracting pollinators.

Plants not to grow with dill

Because of its pest repellent properties, dill is a versatile plant in the garden. However, there are plants that you shouldn’t grow next to dill, as it may stunt growth in some plants or even cross-pollinate with them. Ahead, we’ve taken note of some plants that don’t necessarily mix well with dill in the garden.

Tomatoes : Dill may initially help tomatoes grow, but as this herb matures, it can impede tomato growth.

: Dill may initially help tomatoes grow, but as this herb matures, it can impede tomato growth. Carrots : Dill may stunt carrot growth, but that’s not the only problem to keep on your radar. Dill and carrots are also incompatible because they’re closely related and may cross-pollinate.

: Dill may stunt carrot growth, but that’s not the only problem to keep on your radar. Dill and carrots are also incompatible because they’re closely related and may cross-pollinate. Peppers: In general, dill doesn’t do well with nightshades, which includes peppers and eggplants. In short, it can hinder growth in these plants.

A natural pest deterrent and pollinator magnet, dill can be an incredible plot partner with other plants in the garden. Although it goes to seed quickly, it can be grown repeatedly throughout the year. If you’ve got a garden with plenty of cabbage and herbs, it’s the perfect plant to keep around.

