How to make potting soil for healthier plants

Make your own potting soil to keep your plants happy

By
Person holding soil
Zoe schaeffer / Unsplash

Healthy soil forms the foundation for a healthy garden. While soil in your garden is influenced by your local ecosystem, potting soil depends almost entirely on what you put into it. While many plants can tolerant most soil types, some are a little more picky. Tailoring your soil to your plants can keep these more challenging plants happy.

Whether you want to modify an existing soil blend or want to build your own from scratch, this guide will explain everything you need to know about how to make potting soil.

What makes potting soil different from garden soil?

Hands holding soil
bluedog studio / Shutterstock

As we mentioned before, the ecosystem influences garden soil, and potting soil is influenced mainly by what you add to it. Your garden soil is made up of broken-down rocks, minerals, plant matter, and animal matter. Your garden soil consists of anything around it, from the rocks under the soil to the plants growing around it. Wind and water can take soil and nutrients away, and certain plants can take nutrients from the air and return them to the soil.

Potting soil doesn’t have the benefits of this natural cycle, since it’s contained. This means that the potting soil can run out of nutrients over time. While garden soil can recover naturally (although you can speed the process up using cover crops, compost, and other methods), potting soil needs to be replenished using fertilizer or another additives.

What is in potting soil?

A metal seedling tray full of seedlings with perlite in the soil
allybally4b / Pixabay

Potting soil usually starts with a base of compost or garden soil, sometimes with sand or bark mixed in. Perlite is often added to improve drainage and water retention, as it absorbs water and releases it slowly over time. Some potting soils might use vermiculite instead. You may also see peat moss or coco coir, both of which improve drainage and texture, as well as altering the pH of the soil.

Some potting soils add fertilizer to the mix, while others use additives that supply the same nutrients without using chemicals. Bone meal, blood meal, rice hulls, and worm castings are a few common additives, all of which break down over time to add more nutrients to the soil. Potting soils formulated for plants that prefer specific pH balances may also include limestone or garden sulfur, which make the pH more alkaline or acidic, respectively.

What is the best ratio for potting soil?

Soil crumbles through gardener's fingers.
Piyaset / Shutterstock

The ratios used for potting soil vary slightly depending on exactly what your plants need, but the ratio used for a basic potting soil is simple. The ratio isn’t exact, so don’t panic if you end up with a little more of one thing or not quite enough of another — remember, natural soil isn’t exact either. What’s more, many gardeners tweak the ratios or develop their own soil recipes. Experimenting and seeing what works best for you and your plants is a normal part of the process.

Whether you use a cup, bucket, or barrel to measure depends on how much potting soil you want to make. The important thing is to keep the measurement consistent across the entire process. If you start off measuring with a cup, don’t switch to a bucket halfway through.

Start with two parts of your base. This is typically garden soil or compost, but you can swap it out for coco coir or bark for a soilless potting mix. If you’re using garden soil from your own garden, you’ll need to sterilize it first. Otherwise, store-bought garden soil will work just fine.

You can then add one part of perlite, compost, coco coir or peat moss, bark, and sand. Most potting soils include perlite, compost, and either coco coir or peat moss. Bark and sand will change the texture of the soil, and bark can sometimes change the pH as well.

Is there a difference between potting soil and potting mix?

Seedling growing from soil
Nikolett Emmert / Unsplash

Potting mixes typically don’t contain soil, while potting soil typically does. Although you may see some people use the terms interchangeably, the presence of soil is usually the deciding factor. Potting mix uses coco coir, peat moss, and bark chips to support the plants rather than soil. This makes potting mixes lighter than potting soil, and they typically drain more quickly as well. While some plants can grow in either, plants that are epiphytic, like many types of orchids and air plants, grow better in potting mixes. These plants naturally grow without soil, so they can struggle to adapt when planted in potting soil.

Now that you know how to make potting soil, you can help your plants thrive. A basic mix of garden soil, compost, and perlite is perfect for the average plant, but you should feel free to test out new blends. Many plants are surprisingly forgiving, and you can always try again if something doesn’t work out!

Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
Indoor gardening: Hydroponics growing tips for any plant
Start your hydroponic garden with these tips
Cilantro grown hydroponically

Hydroponic gardening is a unique and interesting process. Hydroponic gardening is a great way to extend your growing season by growing fruits and vegetables indoors. It flips the script on so much of what's considered traditional or standard about gardening, and having a hydroponic garden is an immediate conversation starter. It looks impressive, but that also means it can be intimidating to start. That's why we're here to help. This guide on how to start a hydroponic garden will help you get started with setting your system up and caring for your plants.
Planning

The first step is to choose your plants and the type of system you want to use. Certain plants have an easier time growing hydroponically than others, so take your time deciding. Some simple ones to start with are spider plants, pothos, mint, and lettuce, but those are by no means the only good ones to start with! Don't forget to measure out how much space you have, as that will impact the size and potentially the type of system you get.

Read more
How big do Bromeliads get?
Caring for you bromeliad so it grows as big and old as possible
Group of mature bromeliads

Bromeliads are gorgeous houseplant that are known for their vibrant flowers and glossy leaves. When getting a bromeliad for the first time, many people find themselves asking a few questions. How big do bromeliads get? What’s the average bromeliad size? How long do bromeliads live? These flowering houseplants are slow-growing, and most of the time when you buy them from the nursery they’re already blooming. That means they’re fully mature and as big as they’re going to get. However, if you want to try propagating your own bromeliad, then you'll need to know what to expect.
How large will your bromeliad grow?

Throughout their life, houseplant bromeliads can grow anywhere from 1 inch to 3 feet tall. Some won’t reach the biggest height by maturity, but some will. It’s a toss-up when you’re growing pups for how big they will eventually get, but you should plan for a 2 to 3-foot-tall plant to be on the safe side.

Read more
How to dry gourds: Your complete guide
Dry your own gourds at home for gorgeous fall decor
A basket with fall leaves and small gourds

Gourds, especially pumpkins and squash, make excellent decorations due to their thick shell-like skins. You can carve them into lanterns, turn them into instruments, or simply paint them to match whatever occasion you choose. Unless you’re carving them, though, it’s best to dry them first. Drying helps preserve the gourd and stop it from decaying. Want to learn how to dry gourds at home? It’s surprisingly simple, even for people without much experience. To help you get started, here’s our easy walkthrough explaining how to dry gourds at home.
Choosing the best gourds for drying

The gourd you choose to dry should be fully mature, so their skins are properly hard. Before they mature, gourds have softer skins, which can interfere with the drying process. Smaller gourds will dry faster than larger ones overall, and while larger gourds can dry at home, they are more time consuming.

Read more