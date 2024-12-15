 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gardening

How to grow winter jasmine for January blooms

Growing your own winter jasmine shrub

By
Winter jasmine branch in bloom with a bird
Xiaojun Shen / Getty Images

If the long, cold months of winter have left your garden looking cold and empty, it might be time to start planning your spring garden. There are a number of early-blooming spring flowers you can choose from, including classics like tulips and daffodils. If you want something a bit larger than your standard bulbs, you should consider planting winter jasmine. Not familiar with this plant? Don’t worry, we’ll answer all your questions about winter jasmine care so you can get started growing your own.

What is winter jasmine?

Yellow winter jasmine flowers
xhdeam / Pixabay

Winter jasmine, or Jasminum nudiflorum, is a shrub with thin, vine-like branches and bright yellow flowers. In its native habitat of China, it’s among the earliest blooming shrubs, blooming right at the end of winter and beginning of spring. In the U.S., it can actually bloom even earlier, sometimes beginning in November, if the weather stays mild. However, it most commonly begins blooming in January or February, typically continuing until March.

Recommended Videos

As a shrub, winter jasmine stays fairly small, growing to only about 4 or 5 feet tall. However, its vine-line branches can act more like vines, and it’s sometimes grown as a groundcover. In this form, the branches can spread quite far. We recommend growing it as a shrub, as it is generally easier to contain in this form.

Related

Planting winter jasmine

Yellow winter jasmine flowers
liupengda / Pixabay

It’s best to begin planting your winter jasmine in spring or early summer. This is typically when mature plants are available, and the warm or mild weather allows it to adjust to its new home without much additional stress. While you can start with seeds, it’s slower and more delicate than starting from an older plant. If you want to start your winter jasmine earlier, we recommend starting it in a container and keeping it indoors for the first winter, then transplanting it into your garden in spring.

Whether in a container or in your garden, plant your winter jasmine in rich, well-draining soil, and avoid dense, slow-draining soil. Amending your soil with compost before planting is a good way to enrich it and improve its texture.

When it comes to lighting, winter jasmine is highly adaptable. It grows and blooms best in full to partial sun, but will grow in shade as well. It can even grow in full or deep shade, although you won’t see as many flowers.

Winter jasmine care

Yellow winter jasmine flowers
xhdeam / Pixabay

Winter jasmine plants are sensitive to overwatering, so only water them when the soil is dry to the touch. Avoid watering them if the soil is still damp or if you are expecting rain shortly. If your winter jasmine is in a container, make sure the water is draining properly from the bottom of the container to avoid root rot.

Winter jasmine typically doesn’t need to be fertilized, unless it’s growing in naturally poor soil. If your soil is lacking, amending it with compost or a balanced fertilizer during spring will give it a nice boost. Avoid overfertilizing your winter jasmine, as this can lead to unrestrained growth and an abundance of leaves with fewer flowers.

Pruning winter jasmine is a good way to control its size and keep it looking neat, while also promoting healthy growth and getting rid of any damaged or diseased branches. If you’ve pruned shrubs before, then the process will be familiar. Use sharp, clean tools, start at the base of the shrub, work your way up and out, and focus on unhealthy branches first. Then, trim any longer or unattractive branches. To avoid stressing your plant or losing flowers, prune your winter jasmine after the flowers have faded in spring.

Native alternatives to winter jasmine

Witch hazel shrub in bloom
u_poq98d8i / Pixabay

If you love the yellow flowers and shrubby growth of winter jasmine but want to focus on growing native plants, then there’s good news! There are plenty of lovely shrubs you can grow that are native to the U.S. and grow similar flowers. If you’re from the East Coast, you might think of forsythias, but those actually aren’t native either.

While they don’t all bloom as early as winter jasmine does, here are a few native shrubs with yellow flowers to check out:

  • Spicebush
  • Witch hazel
  • Yellow azaleas
  • Kalm’s St. John’ s wort
  • Carolina jessamine

Winter jasmine is a gorgeous flowering shrub that is sure to brighten up any winter garden, signaling the return of spring with its bright yellow flowers. This shrub is remarkably easy to grow and care for, so there’s no need to worry if you’re a beginner. Of course, if you prefer growing native plants, there are other shrubs you can grow instead to capture some of the color.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
Are mums perennials? It’s complicated
Keep your mums alive through winter with these tips
A beautiful yellow chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemums, or mums for short, are gorgeous flowers that are particularly popular in the fall. They can bloom in a wide array of colors, but every autumn store shelves fill up with mums blooming in shades of red, yellow, and orange. If you love mums, you might be wondering if you can grow them in your garden all year long and perhaps even year after year. Are mums perennials, or do you have to be content with replanting them every year? We have the answers so you can grow your mums with confidence.
Are mums perennials or annuals?

The reason the answer is a bit complicated is that mums are tender perennials, like dahlias. This means that they are perennials, but sensitivity to cold weather often prevents them from surviving the winter in more northern climates. Since they may not survive the winter to return, they are typically grown as annuals and replanted each year, or kept as a short-lived container plant for seasonal displays.

Read more
The best viburnum varieties to have in your yard
Add these viburnum shrubs to your outdoor space for a beautiful display
Red and orange viburnum berries

Viburnum is a gorgeous shrub, and it’s become quite popular to grow as a hedge, pollinator plant, and ornamental. However, there are quite a few different types to choose from. The genus contains over 150 different species, and those species sometimes have multiple different varieties or cultivars available. If you’re feeling overwhelmed and aren’t sure where to start, then this is the guide for you! Here are our favorite viburnum varieties for you to start with.
Korean spice

Korean spice viburnum, or Viburnum carlesii, is one of the more popular viburnum species despite being non-native. It is a lovely shrub, perfect for hedges or as a stand-alone shrub. Korean spice typically grows to around 4 or 5 feet tall, although it can grow taller under the right circumstances.

Read more
6 gorgeous blue flowers for a calming space
Grow these blue flowers for a soothing atmosphere
Hydrangeas with blue flowers

There are flowers in just about any color you can imagine, and every color has certain emotions it is associated with. Blue is sometimes associated with sorrow, but it can also be calming, serene, and whimsical. If you want to add a bit of tranquility to your home or garden, then you’re in luck. Here are our six favorite blue flowers to make your garden a more calming and relaxing place to spend time. Whether you want to grow blue flowers outdoors or inside, there’s something on this list for everyone.
Bluebell

Bluebells are iconic flowers, known for their sweet appearance and small size. These lovely perennials are actually wildflowers from the U.K., but they’ve had a long history of garden cultivation in the U.S. as well. They prefer rich, well-draining soil and light or dappled shade, since they're native to woodland environments.

Read more