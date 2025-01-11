 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gardening

How to grow and care for California poppies: Tips for vibrant blooms

Growing stunning California poppy flowers

By
A field of orange California poppies with low mountains in the distance
Iswaters1968 / Pixabay

Poppies are known for quite a few things. They have a beautifully simple shape, vibrant colors, and they are wildflowers. They also have a habit of spreading, and can escape from where they’re planted quite quickly. Unfortunately, most poppy species are also not native and can quickly become invasive due to their aggressive spreading habit. So, this may leave you wondering — what about the California poppy? Is it actually native to California, and how can you grow it at home? To answer these questions and more, we’ve put together this handy guide to California poppy plant care!

What makes California poppies different from other poppies?

A golden California poppy flower
makamuki0 / Pixabay

California poppies have quite a bit in common with other poppy species. They grow quickly from seeds, have the classic poppy shape, and are vibrantly colored. One thing that sets them apart from other poppies is that color, though. Unlike the classic red poppy or the icy blue Himalayan poppy, California poppy flowers are a bright golden orange. The shade of orange can range from a honey color that’s almost yellow to a pure orange and can even include some darker, more sunset orange tones.

Recommended Videos

The other major difference between California poppies and other poppies is that California poppies are indeed native to the U.S. They can be found throughout the West Coast, including California, parts of Oregon and Washington, and south into Mexico. If you live on the West Coast, California poppies are well suited to your climate and will be a great fit in your garden. As an added bonus, they’re a favorite of many native pollinators.

Related

Planting California poppy flowers

California poppy plants on a hillside
joshuatutu / Pixabay

California poppies are easy to grow from seed, which is lucky because they don’t transplant well. They are best planted in fall or early spring for early blooms and long flowering periods. While you can plant them later in spring or early summer, you will typically see a shorter blooming period. Do not start them indoors and transplant them, as California poppies hate having their roots disturbed.

The ideal soil for California poppies is a well-draining and rich variety, but these flowers are remarkably hardy and will find a way to grow in almost any soil type. Your flowers may struggle more in slow-draining, dense soil, so consider amending it with compost before planting to loosen it up and improve the drainage.

Full sun is best for California poppies. The flowers grown in the shade can become leggy and struggle to thrive, making them more prone to pests and diseases. When it comes to actually planting your California poppy seeds, the process couldn’t be simpler. Just scatter the seeds across the area you want the flowers to grow. If you prefer a cleaner look, you can lay the seeds in a row, but avoid covering them with soil.

California poppy care

California poppies growing beside pink flowers
IT-STUIDO / Pixabay

Once they’re planted, California poppies require little to no care. As the seeds germinate and sprout, water them when the soil is dry. Avoid watering your California poppy plants if the soil is still wet or if you expect rain shortly. You do not need to fertilize your California poppies either, and, in fact, fertilization can sometimes cause more problems than it fixes. Poppies are not heavy feeders, and they do quite well in poor soil. Overfertilization can lead to a build up of nutrients or salts in the soil, which can burn your plants over time. You also don’t need to worry about pests, as California poppies are resistant to most pests.

You do not need to deadhead your California poppies, but you can if you prefer. Deadheading or removing the wilted flowers from the plant encourages the plant to grow new flowers to replace the old. Deadheading also prevents the flower from developing and dropping seeds. California poppies make good cut flowers, and they can be dried or pressed for gorgeous decorations.

Do California poppies spread?

Orange California poppy buds
BARBARA808 / Pixabay

Like other poppy species, California poppies will spread rapidly. California poppies primarily spread by self-seeding, meaning they drop seeds that sprout on their own. If you live in their native range, you don’t need to worry about them becoming invasive. They do not spread as aggressively as non-native poppies, and they are a natural part of the local ecosystem. However, if you want to keep them from spreading into certain parts of your garden, the best way to do so is to limit the number of seeds the plant produces by deadheading spent flowers. You can also uproot California poppy plants that pop up in places you don’t want them to grow.

California poppies are gorgeous native flowers that are easy to grow and incredibly beautiful to look at. If you live on the West Coast and feel like your garden could use a burst of bright color, this is certainly an excellent flower to choose.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
Oxalis triangularis care: Tips to help its moody foliage thrive
Taking care of your Oxalis triangularis plant
Oxalis plant with white flowers

When you think about leaves, you probably picture green spring foliage or bright fall colors. However, those aren’t the only options! Some plants have colorful leaves year-round, even including colors that aren’t found among the typical fall color ranges. One such plant is Oxalis triangularis, also called false shamrock. Its unique triangular leaves range from deep pink to dark purple. Whether you want a lovely living Halloween decoration or need some stunning goth plants all year long, here’s what you need to know about growing Oxalis triangularis.
Planting Oxalis triangularis

Oxalis triangularis is native to South America, and it grows primarily in rich, well-draining soil along streams. However, this hardy plant isn’t particularly picky and will thrive just about anywhere. To keep it from escaping your garden and spreading into nearby green areas, we recommend growing your Oxalis triangularis in a container. Choose a container with drainage holes and fill it with rich, well-draining soil for the best results.

Read more
How to care for the monkey tail cactus for endless blooms
Tricks for taking care of the unique monkey tail cactus
A monkey tail cactus with pink flowers

If you live in a hot, dry climate then you might be looking for drought-tolerant desert plants to fill out your garden. There are so many fantastic cacti, shrubs, flowers, and trees to choose from, but not all of them are suited to container gardens. If you want a beautiful and unique cactus that you can grow in a container or outdoors, you should consider getting a monkey tail cactus. Never heard of it, or not sure how to grow one? We have you covered in this simple guide to monkey tail cactus care.
What is a monkey tail cactus?

The monkey tail cactus, or Cleistocactus colademononis, is a cactus native to the Andes mountains in Bolivia and Argentina. They’re adapted to high altitudes, rocky soil, and lots of sun. These cacti are actually epiphytic (like some types of orchids), meaning they don’t always grow in soil. Instead, their roots cling and burrow into the stone sides of cliffs.

Read more
How to care for the pencil cactus plant (it’s not actually a cactus)
Help your pencil cactus plant thrive with these tips
Pencil cactus plant

If you’ve been looking for a unique and interesting cactus, you might have heard about the pencil cactus plant. Named for their thin, pencil-like branches, these plants are fun to grow. Although these delightful plants resemble cacti, they actually aren’t. Curious about what they are and how you can grow your own? From how these plants are classified to how often you should water them, we have the answers. This guide to pencil cactus plant care will explain everything you need to know to grow your own.
What is a pencil cactus plant?

If a pencil cactus isn’t a cactus, then what is it? Euphorbia tirucalli, more commonly called the pencil cactus, is actually a succulent. It is also sometimes called a tree, growing up to 6 feet tall indoors and 30 feet when grown outdoors. Plants in the Euphorbia genus are often referred to as cacti, with some of the more common ones being the pencil cactus, the cathedral cactus, and the crown of thorns cactus. However, they are, in fact, all succulents.

Read more