 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gardening

The best types of jasmine to enhance your garden’s fragrance and beauty

Add these jasmine types to your garden today

By
Winter jasmine branch in bloom with a bird
Xiaojun Shen / Getty Images

Jasmine is often praised for its beauty and scent, and for good reason! This lovely plant has simple, smooth white or yellow flowers that are incredibly elegant. The strength of the fragrance can vary depending on the type of jasmine, from strong to subtle, and the sweet, citrusy smell is delicious. There’s a reason jasmine is often used in perfumes, lotions, and other products. If you want to add jasmine to your garden but aren’t sure what kind to get, we’re here to help. Here are our favorite types of jasmine for you to grow.

Common jasmine

Close up of a jasmine flower
aruggeri / Pixabay

Despite being the most common type of jasmine, common jasmine is still an uncommon beauty. Common jasmine, or Jasminum officinale, is most likely what you picture when imagining jasmine. It has soft white flowers that grow over cascading trailing stems and a strong sweet scent.

Recommended Videos

Common jasmine is often used in vertical gardens, as it grows quickly over trellises, archways, walls, and fences. Under the right circumstances, it can become invasive, so consider growing your jasmine in a container if you live in a warmer climate. Common jasmine is relatively hardy and can grow in full sun to partial shade. It does prefer warm weather over the cold, and is hardy for year-round outdoor growing in USDA zones 7 through 10.

Related

Arabian jasmine

Jasmine flowers in the shade
anandasandra / Pixabay

Arabian jasmine, also called Jasminum sambac or sambac jasmine, looks similar to common jasmine at first glance. Both plants have lovely white flowers and green foliage, and both have strong, rich scents. However, there are a few differences that might make Arabian jasmine a better fit for your garden.

Rather than growing sprawling vines, Arabian jasmine stays fairly compact and shrub like. This makes it one of the best types of jasmine for patio container gardens. Arabian jasmine is also evergreen, although it’s less tolerant of the cold and more tolerant of the heat. For outdoor gardens, Arabian jasmine is hardy in zones 9 through 11.

Lemon-scented jasmine

A jasmine plant flowering
watsilchum / Pixabay

Lemon-scented jasmine, true to its name, has a much more citrusy, lemon-like scent along with the classic white flowers and climbing vines of common jasmine. Jasminum azoricum can be a bit trickier to grow outdoors, as it is quite sensitive to the cold and grows best in mild or warm climates.

However, this is one of the best types of jasmine for coastal gardening, as it is more salt tolerant than other types of jasmine. If you don’t live in that type of environment, you’ll be happy to know that lemon-scented jasmine also does well in containers. Just be sure to give it something to climb, or else you might end up with vines growing where you don’t want them to.

Winter jasmine

Yellow winter jasmine flowers
liupengda / Pixabay

Winter jasmine, or Jasminum nudiflorum, is a shrub-forming jasmine species with bright yellow flowers. Unlike other jasmine, winter jasmine has little scent. Instead, it’s primarily grown for its habit of blooming incredibly early. Depending on the climate you live in, winter jasmine may begin blooming in mid to late winter. It can bloom for the remainder of winter and into spring.

In more mild climates, it may begin blooming in December or even November, but it typically blooms in January or February throughout most of the U.S. As a deciduous plant, it loses its leaves during fall, so by the time it blooms, there are only flowers on the plant. This gives winter jasmine a striking appearance.

Wild jasmine

Yellow jasmine
blagomirak / Pixabay

Wild jasmine is actually a common name belonging to two different jasmine species, but both are delightful in their own ways. Jasminum fruticans, which can be called wild jasmine or common yellow jasmine, is a lovely small shrub with bright yellow flowers. Both the plant and its flowers tend to be small, making this jasmine a great choice for patio gardens and indoor gardens. If the flowers are pollinated, they’ll produce small black or dark purple berries. These berries are not edible for humans, but birds enjoy them.

The other wild jasmine, Jasminum angustfolium, is also a fairly small jasmine plant. It’s a climbing shrub with white flowers, resembling common jasmine more than the Jasminum fruticans wild jasmine does. Like Jasminum fruticans, Jasminum angustfolium is also great for patios, containers, and indoor gardens due to its small size.

Whether you prefer the strong scent of common or Arabian jasmine or would rather focus on the flowers with winter jasmine, these types of jasmine plants are sure to please. Why not pick the one you like the best and try growing it for yourself? It’s easier than you might imagine!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
Lisianthus flowers are like roses, but better: Your care guide
Growing gorgeous lisianthus flowers
White lisianthus flowers on a wooden table

Roses are gorgeous, but their thorns can make them challenging to care for without proper gloves. If you want striking rose flowers without the risk of getting scratched, you’ll be happy to know that such a flower does exist! Lisianthus, a flower that grows natively from the southern U.S. to the northern countries of South America, looks shockingly similar to a rose, minus the thorns. While it can be tricky to grow, patience and dedication can help you keep these lovely flowers happy and healthy. Here’s what you need to know to grow lisianthus in your garden.
Planting lisianthus flowers

Lisianthus flowers can start from seed, but this is often the more challenging way to grow lisianthus. These plants take a fairly long time to grow, needing 4 to 5 months before they begin to bloom, so seeds need to start early. Start seeds 8 to 10 months before your last frost date. Do not bury the seeds deeply and don't plant more than one per container. Lisianthus roots damage easily, especially when they're young, so planting more than one seed per container can make transplanting them especially difficult. Keep the seeds warm, ideally in the mid to low 70s (Fahrenheit). The soil should be moist, but not wet, or else seeds can rot or develop fungal infections. Once the seedlings have two full sets of leaves, they are ready for transplant.

Read more
How to grow celosia and add vibrant color to your garden
These tips will help you keep your plants healthy
Pale orange celosia flowers

Does your home or garden need a burst of color and texture to liven it up? Celosia is the perfect plant! Celosia flowers come in many shades of orange, red, yellow, and pink. There are two primary shapes they come in -- one that is flame or feather-shaped plant and another that is folded in waves, typically called cock’s comb celosia. Both are beautiful and easy to grow, so why not pick your favorite and get started? Here’s everything you need to know to bring this gorgeous flower to your home or garden.
Planting celosia

Celosia is a tender perennial, meaning it is sensitive to the cold. Only plant it after the last frost of the year has passed, or start it indoors. Choose well-draining soil that's rich in organic matter. Celosia can tolerate most soil types, but mixing compost or leaf mulch into the soil before planting can help improve the drainage and nutritional value, keeping your celosia happy. Potted celosia can be planted in any well-draining potting soil.

Read more
What to know about climate zones before planting your garden
How to use the USDA hardiness zones when gardening
Peach tree

One of the most important aspects of gardening is learning what plants will grow successfully in your region. Climate zones - also referred to as plant hardiness zones or growing zones - provide general guidelines to let gardeners know what plants are hardy in their area. Wondering how these climate zones are divided, why they matter, and how to use that info in your own garden? Then this is the guide for you! We'll walk you through everything you need to know about climate zones for plants, so that you can go into the next gardening season as confident as possible.
What you need to know about climate zones

So, what is a climate zone? In the 1960s, the United States Department of Agriculture divided the country into different regions with the Plant Hardiness Zone Map. The gist is relatively straightforward: Scientists used temperature data to split the country into multiple zones based on average annual minimum temperatures. Each area is separated by a difference of 10 degrees Fahrenheit. And in case you were wondering, yes, an individual state can consist of several zones!

Read more