 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Indoor plants

How to care for the marble queen, a regal and popular pothos plant

Keeping your marble queen alive and thriving

By
Marble queen pothos
fukayamamo / Unsplash

If you’ve been around the plant community for longer than five minutes, you probably know what a marble queen pothos is. This prevalent plant is a beauty, and its commonness shouldn’t take away from its stunning foliage. Whether you’re seeing one for the first time or have had your eye on them for a while, these lovely variegated plants stand out! If you want to keep yours looking its best, you’ll need to know how to care for this lovely pothos plant. This simple guide to marble queen pothos care will answer all your questions.

What is a marble queen?

A marble queen pothos
Jungle Space / Unsplash

Native to French Polynesia, Epipremnum aureum, or marble queen pothos, is one of the most common houseplants in homes today. The leaves have cream and green variegation that’s iconic to this plant and what makes them so loved by plant lovers worldwide — so loved that many plant parents have not one but many marble queens in their collection. They’re easy to care for, making them beginner-friendly, and they grow fast, which means they’re always a satisfying addition to anyone’s indoor garden.

Recommended Videos

They can grow up to 10 feet long and 3 feet wide in indoor environments and can grow in various ways. For example, this vining plant can grow up a trellis or moss pole, trained on a wall with hooks, or dangle overhead as a hanging plant. However, if allowed to vine, the plant will produce larger and healthier leaves since this gives the leaves a better angle for sunlight.

Related

How to care for a marble queen

Marble queen pothos plant
Lasma Balode / Unsplash

We have full confidence you’ll be able to care for this plant without much trouble at all but to be sure, let’s go over what this plant wants to grow big, full, and beautiful.

Water

The marble queen pothos doesn’t like its roots to stay wet for very long. This plant prefers to stay dry and then have a soaking once the soil is almost completely dry. We always recommend using a moisture meter to accurately gauge whether a plant needs to be watered or not. These meters can tell you how wet the soil is or isn’t all the way down and, more precisely, tell you the condition of the soil than your fingers can. However, if you don’t have one, you can use your fingers. Stick a finger as deep into the soil as it can reach and feel around to see how moist the soil is. Once it’s dry as far as you can go, it’s probably safe to give the marble queen pothos a deep watering.

Light

Although this plant can survive in virtually any lighting conditions, you’ll experience a much happier and healthier plant if you provide it with bright indirect light. This does not mean direct sunlight, which will burn the plant’s leaves, and excessive sunburn will kill the plant. Since the marble queen has white and cream variegation, it’s more susceptible to sunburn than other plants without variegation, so be extra sure your gorgeous queen isn’t getting any direct sun.

Food

There isn’t anything tricky about feeding this plant. First, find a balanced and gentle fertilizer — organic is best, we think — and apply it to the plant once a month during the spring and summer. You can still fertilize during the fall, but we recommend stopping completely when winter rolls around.

Temperature

The queen pothos is not a cold-hardy plant and can be easily damaged by cold weather, so be sure the plant doesn’t experience temperatures lower than 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Luckily our homes tend to sit around 65 to 75 degrees, ideal conditions for this plant to flourish.

Humidity

The higher the humidity, the better, but the marble queen can still thrive in a home where the humidity is about 40 to 50 percent. If you have a dry home, you could add a humidifier to your space or mist the plants morning and evening.

We also suggest showering your pothos about once a month. This means taking the plant into the shower and spraying down the leaves and vines. This not only cleans it of the dust that can collect on the leaves, making it hard for the plant to breathe, but it also gives the plant a humidity boost it will love. We guarantee you’ll notice your plant perk up after its shower.

Toxicity

This plant is toxic to dogs, cats, and humans. Although the symptoms rarely (if ever) lead to death, it’s best to keep this plant out of reach. It could cause skin, mouth, and throat irritation, vomiting, or excessive drooling if ingested.

Additional care

To promote a luscious and bushy plant, you’ll want to prune your marble queen when it starts to get too leggy. Leggy vines are the longest and thinnest vines on your plant. If you notice a vine producing smaller leaves that are further apart, that’s the vine that needs pruning. This will encourage the plant to grow bushier and look fuller. To avoid wasting a perfectly healthy vine, you can propagate the pruned vine and add it back into the soil. This will also produce a more luscious-looking plant.

What to do if your marble queen begins losing its variegation

A marble queen pothos that has begun reverting
Yakov Leonov / Unsplash

If your marble queen pothos has begun to lose its variegation (also called reverting), then you may wonder how to stop it and preserve the beautiful white patches. Reverting is typically caused by a lack of sunlight, so moving your marble queen pothos to a sunnier place or supplementing with a grow light will help reverse course. However, it’s essential to act quickly. Once a plant fully reverts, it may not be able to produce variegated leaves at all, so it’s important to know what reverting looks like.

Leaves that are already variegated will remain mostly unchanged, so it’s the new leaves you need to watch. If your plant starts producing new leaves with less white or that are no longer bright white, but instead are variegated with yellow or pale green, then your plant is reverting. If the new leaves are solid green, with no variegation at all, then it may be fully reverted. Check the stems for signs of variegation. If the stem still has variegation, then it can produce variegated leaves. If the stem is solid, the chances of it producing variegated leaves are slim. To keep the variegation alive, you can propagate your plant using the remaining variegated stems.

The marble queen is a plant lover essential, and with these care tips, you’ll be able to grow this plant to its fullest potential and enjoy its stunning variegated leaves for years to come.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rebecca Wolken
Rebecca Wolken
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Rebecca's has written for Bob Villa and a Cincinnati based remodeling company. When she's not writing about home remodeling…
How to care for the tricky (but gorgeous) philodendron gloriosum
Add a philodendron gloriosum to your houseplant collection
Philodendron gloriosum

Philodendrons are beautiful and popular houseplants, known for being hardy and lovely. There are many stunning philodendrons, like the pink princess, to choose from, but one you might not be aware of is the Philodendron gloriosum. If you’re searching for a new philodendron to add to your collection, this might be the right plant for you. While they can be a bit tricky to grow, they are worth the effort. Want to get started growing your own? Here’s everything you need to know to keep your Philodendron gloriosum happy and healthy.
What sets Philodendron gloriosum apart?

Philodendron gloriosum is marked by a few unique and interesting characteristics. It has large leaves that are primarily a lush dark green color. The leaves are soft and velvety, and they typically have a slightly elongated heart shape to them. The edges and veins of the leaves are tinted pink, although the veins can also be white or light green.

Read more
The best plants to help relieve stress and anxiety
Rest easy with these soothing plants
Bees pollinating lavender flowers

Growing houseplants is one of the best hobbies for stress relief — simply watering and watching your plants grow can help you forget about your daily worries. Whether you feel better because the plants are lovely to look at, help keep your air clean, or produce a soothing scent, plants that help with anxiety make an excellent addition to homes and gardens. If you’re looking to melt your stress and anxiety away, start your self-care journey by picking up a few of the following plants.
Snake plant

Breathe easy and keep headaches at bay with a snake plant! Snake plants help keep the air fresh and clean by absorbing certain toxins or compounds in the air. Besides keeping air fresh, the snake plant is also incredibly easy to maintain. Consisting of clusters of marbled “snakes,” it only needs to be watered when its soil dries out completely. It appreciates, but doesn't necessarily always need, bright indirect light and liquid fertilizer.
Aloe vera

Read more
How to care for the pencil cactus plant (it’s not actually a cactus)
Help your pencil cactus plant thrive with these tips
Pencil cactus plant

If you’ve been looking for a unique and interesting cactus, you might have heard about the pencil cactus plant. Named for their thin, pencil-like branches, these plants are fun to grow. Although these delightful plants resemble cacti, they actually aren’t. Curious about what they are and how you can grow your own? From how these plants are classified to how often you should water them, we have the answers. This guide to pencil cactus plant care will explain everything you need to know to grow your own.
What is a pencil cactus plant?

If a pencil cactus isn’t a cactus, then what is it? Euphorbia tirucalli, more commonly called the pencil cactus, is actually a succulent. It is also sometimes called a tree, growing up to 6 feet tall indoors and 30 feet when grown outdoors. Plants in the Euphorbia genus are often referred to as cacti, with some of the more common ones being the pencil cactus, the cathedral cactus, and the crown of thorns cactus. However, they are, in fact, all succulents.

Read more