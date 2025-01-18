 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Indoor plants

Croton plant care guide: Grow this colorful beauty with ease

Growing your own colorful croton plant

By
Yellow and green croton plant
ignartonosbg / Pixabay

When it comes to bringing vibrant colors into your home, colorful houseplants are an excellent option. There are many fantastic choices, with flowers and foliage plants that come in a wide array of colors. Crotons are one of the most popular plants for this, as their mottled leaves are colorful and unique, with a lovely tie-die-like pattern.

If you want to add a gorgeous croton plant to your indoor garden, then you’re in luck! We’ll explain everything you need to know about growing and caring for these stunning plants in this guide to croton plant care guide.

Recommended Videos

Planting crotons

A large croton plant with red, yellow, and green leaves in a black pot against a wooden wall
Mehmet Gokhan Bayhan / Shutterstock

Crotons are only hardy outdoors in USDA zones 10 and 11, so growing them as a houseplant is typically better. The good news is that since they are indoor plants, you don’t need to worry about starting them at a specific time of year. Start with a container that has plenty of drainage holes and is slightly larger than the nursery pot. Fill this container with rich, loose, well-draining soil. A loamy potting soil with perlite and compost is ideal for these plants.

Related

Place the container in bright, indirect light. While crotons can tolerate some shade and some direct light, bright, indirect light is the best for maintaining their health and colors. Too much shade will result in faded colors and weak leaves, while direct light can burn the leaves. Indirect light will ensure that your croton has enough sun to stay vibrantly colored without leaving crispy brown marks on the leaves. Avoid placing your croton near drafts or directly under or beside air vents, as the cold and dry air can damage them.

Croton plant care

Red and green croton plant
CuteIdeas / Shutterstock

Crotons need fairly frequent watering, but it is still possible to overwater them. To maintain a healthy balance for your plant, water your croton when the soil is mostly dry. Avoid letting the soil stay dry for too long, as these tropical plants grow best in soil that’s moist but not soggy. In addition to watering their soil, crotons prefer moderate to high humidity. Using a mister, humidifier, or humidity tray can all help keep your croton plant happy. If you enjoy taking hot showers, placing your croton plant in or near the bathroom so it can enjoy the steam is also an option.

Crotons do prefer to be fertilized during the growing seasons, and regular fertilization can encourage your crotons to grow new leaves and maintain their bright colors. Some gardeners find success with a balanced houseplant fertilizer, but you can also use a foliage plant fertilizer with higher nitrogen and lower phosphorus.

Croton plants do not need pruning, but you can prune them if you prefer. Focus on removing dead or diseased stems first, then lightly trim branches that are growing too long. Avoid pruning your croton more than once per year, and don’t remove more than one-third of the plant at a time.

Common pests and problems

Colorful croton leaves
Advantageous_Mutation / Pixabay

As houseplants, croton plants are protected from most larger plant pests like slugs and snails, but there are still some small indoor pests that might bother your plant. Aphids, mites, mealybugs, and scale can all target your croton plant. In small numbers, these pests are more of a nuisance than a real threat, but larger infestations can do serious damage, including cosmetic damage.

Luckily, these pests are also fairly easy to control. Neem oil or an insecticidal soap can prevent the largest infestations, and keeping up with regular croton plant care will keep your plant healthy enough to fend off smaller groups. Additionally, misting your croton plant and wiping the leaves with a soft cloth can keep the leaves clear of any pests. Don’t forget to wipe the undersides of the leaves as well, as many pests lay eggs there.

Other common problems come from improper care. Overwatering can lead to root rot, while underwatering will lead to faded and lost leaves. Too little sun will make your croton plant faded and weak, while too much direct sun will leave brown burns on the leaves. Watching your plant for signs of these problems and adjusting your care will help you ensure your croton plant thrives.

Can you propagate crotons?

Colorful croton plant with long leaves
Roses_Street / Pixabay

Croton plants are actually fairly easy to propagate! Start by taking a cutting from a healthy stem. The cut section should be roughly 3 or 4 inches long and have several leaves. Apply rooting hormone to the cut end to help speed up the process, then place it in a pot of fresh soil. If the cutting has leaves close to the cut end, remove them so that the cutting doesn’t have any leaves underground. All that’s left is to care for the cutting as you would a croton plant and be patient. After a month to a month and a half, your new croton plant will be growing roots.

Croton plant care is simple, which is great news if you want to add this stunning, colorful plant to your home. With only a bit of water, sunlight, and patience, you can grow as many gorgeous croton plants as you have room for. If you find yourself with a few too many, don’t worry — croton plants also make great gifts.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
The ultimate guide to choosing the best potting soil for indoor plants
Choosing the right foundation to start your plants off right
Woman holding a plant in soil

Indoor plants are the perfect option for beginners, people without the space or time for an outdoor garden, and anyone who just needs a little greenery in their life. Depending on the plants you’re growing, the care can range from incredibly easy to terribly difficult. Care guides can help you learn how to water your plant and what kind of fertilizer it needs, but soil is often left unexplained.

If you’re trying to start your own indoor garden and don’t know where to begin, here’s what you need to know about choosing the best potting soil for indoor plants.
Why does soil choice matter?

Read more
The neon pothos is perfect for beginners: A care guide
Keeping your neon pothos looking its best
Neon pothos

Pothos plants are known for being beginner-friendly and pretty houseplants, but you may not be aware of just how many types of pothos there are to choose from. From the stunning manjula pothos to the classic golden pothos, there are pothos varieties to suit every aesthetic preference. The neon pothos is perfect if you’re looking for a bright color to accent your home to liven up a dark space. True to its name, this pothos features neon green leaves. To keep yours looking its best, here’s how to care for a neon pothos.
Planting a neon pothos

Like most other types of pothos, neon pothos plants are not particularly picky when it comes to soil. You should avoid heavy, slow-draining soils, but otherwise, practically any soil mix will do. Many gardeners find success with standard potting soil. If you want to give your neon pothos a little extra attention, amending the potting soil with perlite, vermiculite, orchid bark, compost, pumice, or a mix of those additives will create a lighter, well-draining soil mix that your pothos will thrive in. You can even start with an orchid or cactus soil mix as your base if you prefer.

Read more
How to care for the gorgeous begonia maculata
What to know to keep your polka-dot begonia thriving
Polka dot begonia plant

Begonias are gorgeous perennial plants known for their glossy leaves and beautiful flowers. However, when they’re not in bloom, some gardeners may find these houseplants a little lackluster. If that’s how you’re feeling, then why not try growing a polka-dot begonia? Polka-dot begonias, or Begonia maculata, are a begonia species with dark green and red leaves that have white dots all across the surface. This pattern is what gives them both their name and their charm. To keep yours looking its best, here’s what you need to know about Begonia maculata care.
Planting begonia maculata

Starting with a container that has plenty of drainage holes, you’ll want to plant your polka-dot begonia in a soil that is light, slightly acidic, and well draining. You can achieve through mixing peat moss and perlite into the soil, and you can use a pre-made mix or amend your own soil. If you can’t find a mix with peat moss or can’t find peat moss to add to your own soil, don’t panic. Begonia maculata will grow in regular potting as well.

Read more