 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Indoor plants

The perfect soil for succulents: What you need for thriving plants

Finding the perfect soil for your succulents

By
Crassula tetragona
Peter Turner Photography / Shutterstock

Succulents are popular for their versatility and their low-maintenance reputation. They are often recommended to beginners, and experts delight in their fun shapes and colors. The major sticking point when it comes to succulents is how to water them. An extension of that is what kind of soil to grow them in. If it drains too quickly, you need to water them more often, but if it drains too slowly, the succulents could suffer even more.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about choosing or making the perfect soil for succulents.

Recommended Videos

What kind of soil do succulents need?

Succulents in white containers
Xiao Zijin / Unsplash

Succulents need well-draining soil, as it’s easy to overwater these drought-tolerant plants. The soil should also be loose and aerated, rather than dense. Loose soil allows air and water to pass through easily, which prevents the roots from being confined and suffocated. Rocky soil is great for this, as the rocks naturally create space and break up any dense clumps that begin to form.

Related

Most succulents also prefer slightly acidic soil, although the exact pH range can vary from succulent to succulent. Succulents don’t tend to be heavy feeders, so while they do need some nutrients in the soil, you don’t need to worry about choosing rich soil.

What to look for in a pre-made soil mix

An assortment of small succulents sitting on a window sill. The window blinds are down and the succulents are shaded.
Milada Vigerova / Unsplash

Pre-made soil mixes are handy, and luckily, it’s easy to tell if a potting mix will fit the needs of a succulent. Succulent mixes will typically be labeled as such, clearly marking which pre-made potting soil mixes are specifically formulated for succulents. You can also look for cactus mixes, as both succulents and cacti have similar needs. Many potting soils will be marked as both succulent and cactus soil mixes rather than just one or the other, and this is also fine.

If you don’t see any potting soils labeled specifically for succulent or cactus use, here are a few keywords to look for on the packaging. The soil should be labeled or described as well-draining or quick-draining, loose, rocky, and sandy. Avoid potting soil mixes that are labeled or described as loamy, clay-heavy, or slow-draining.

Making your own soil blend

Person holding succulents
cottonbro studio / Pexels

If you prefer mixing custom soil blends for your plants or are trying to grow succulents in your outdoor garden and want to modify your garden soil to fit, then you’ll be happy to know that succulent soil mixes are fairly simple. Start with a plain potting soil base (or your regular garden soil), and mix in perlite. You can also add vermiculite and/or pumice to the mix. All three additives will improve drainage and aeration, although perlite is the most commonly used and easiest to find.

While some gardeners find success with just this combination, you can also mix sand into your soil to improve things further. For potted succulents, adding a few small rocks to the bottom of the container adds space between the soil and the drainage holes, preventing them from becoming clogged.

Pairing your soil with the right container

5 different succulents planted in clay mugs
panattar / Shutterstock

Well-draining soil, unfortunately, won’t do anything if it isn’t paired with a container that also allows the water to drain. Growing succulents in mugs, teacups, and other ceramic containers is cute and trendy, but if these containers aren’t modified to be planters, it can cause problems for your succulents. Planters need to have drainage holes, or else excess water can build up in the bottom. Over time, this consistently wet soil can cause root rot or other fungal infections.

However, you have a few options. You can find cute mug-shaped ceramic planters from many ceramic artists. These planters have built-in draining holes, making them a cute and effective replacement to real mugs. You can also modify a mug by drilling your own drainage holes. Just be sure to do that before planting your succulent in it. You can also use the mug as a pot cover by placing a pot with drainage holes inside of it.

Do all succulents need the same soil?

Succulents in garden
Yen Vu / Unsplash

Yes, for the most part, all succulents need the same type of soil. Some succulents may have varied preferences for pH, preferring slightly higher levels of acidity than others. There are also succulents with a greater tolerance for wet soil. Although these succulents will still thrive in a succulent-specific soil mix, they can survive in regular potting soil. However, any succulent will do well in succulent soil mixes like the ones we described above. So there’s no need to worry about whether your succulents need different soil or not.

Now that you know the best soil for succulents, you’re prepared to give your succulents the best foundation possible. What succulents need from soil is fairly simple and straightforward, so even beginners can craft the perfect succulent soil. Of course, you can also go with a pre-made soil mix if you don’t want to make your own.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
Follow these easy dracaena care tips to keep your plant thriving
Keep your dracaena happy and healthy with these tips
Dracaena marginata

While they might not get the same buzz as monsteras and hoyas, dracaenas are some of the most beautiful and easiest houseplants to maintain. They're available almost everywhere, from small local nurseries to larger stores and across the internet. Not to mention, they come in an incredibly wide range of sizes and shapes. From tall, tree-like plants to smaller plants perfect for a desk or window sill, there's a dracaena for every home. So how do you pick the right dracaena for you and properly maintain it? Keep reading for our top dracaena care tips.
What dracaenas look like

Dracaenas come in a variety of different patterns and shapes. Smaller types may stay around one foot tall, while the bigger ones can grow up to six feet indoors. Most dracaenas start out with spiky, lanced-shaped leaves that almost appear like blades of grass. As some grow older and bigger, their stalks thicken, and their leaves slightly curve outwards, giving them a tree-like silhouette. Dracaena leaves can be a solid forest green color or have red, yellow, light green, or white stripes.

Read more
What to do about yellow leaves on plants and how to fix them
Identify and fix the causes of yellow leaves with these tips
A ficus plant with a yellow leaf

Caring for plants can be tricky, since plants can’t communicate their needs like people and pets do. Just because plants can’t make sounds or gestures doesn’t mean it’s impossible to tell what they need, though. One of the easiest ways to identify what a plant needs is to check its leaves. Leaves that are drooping, wilted, dry, or changing colors can indicate a change or problem. Knowing that there is a potential problem isn’t always enough to understand what your plant needs, so here’s a guide to what yellow leaves on plants mean and what to do about them.
Are yellow leaves on plants always a bad sign?

There are a few cases where yellow leaves on plants are perfectly normal and not a cause for concern. Many plants develop yellow leaves during autumn as a sign that the seasons are changing and they are preparing to go dormant for the winter. While we think of this primarily as something that happens to trees, most plants (except for evergreens) go through this.

Read more
What is the best time to water plants? Find out why it matters
Schedule your watering routine with these tips
Woman waters ZZ plants

While some plants are more drought tolerant than others, all plants need some amount of water to survive. The type of water you use can be impactful, since some plants are sensitive to the minerals and chemicals found in tap water, and the temperature of the water matters, too, as cold water can shock plants. Did you know that the time of day you choose to water your garden can also have an impact on your plants’ health? Here’s everything you need to know about the best time to water plants, and why it matters.
The best time to water outdoor plants

The best time to water your outdoor plants is early to mid-morning. This leaves plenty of time for the water to soak into the soil and for your plants to begin absorbing it themselves. It also allows for any water left on the plants’ leaves to evaporate or drip away before it gets too hot. While you should try your best to avoid getting your plants’ leaves wet when watering them, it isn’t always possible if you’re watering a large garden. Watering during the morning helps mitigate some of the problems associated with wet foliage, although fungal infections can still be an issue.

Read more