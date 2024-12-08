 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Indoor plants

The ultimate guide to choosing the best potting soil for indoor plants

Choosing the right foundation to start your plants off right

By
Community holding soil in their hands.
paulaphoto / Shutterstock

Indoor plants are the perfect option for beginners, people without the space or time for an outdoor garden, and anyone who just needs a little greenery in their life. Depending on the plants you’re growing, the care can range from incredibly easy to terribly difficult. Care guides can help you learn how to water your plant and what kind of fertilizer it needs, but soil is often left unexplained.

If you’re trying to start your own indoor garden and don’t know where to begin, here’s what you need to know about choosing the best potting soil for indoor plants.

Recommended Videos

Why does soil choice matter?

Hands holding soil
bluedog studio / Shutterstock

If you don’t have much gardening experience, you might wonder why soil choice matters and what makes one soil better or worse than another. After all, isn’t it all just dirt? Well, yes, it is all dirt, but dirt is actually made up of a variety of things. Soil forms the foundation for most plants to grow from (although some can grow in water and others don’t need anything), and it also provides most of the nutrients your plant needs in order to grow.

Related

However, different plants have different needs. A plant that’s native to deciduous forests is likely to prefer loamy soil, while a desert plant will need sandy or rocky soil, and a bog plant will need slow-draining, wet soil. You might be able to grow a desert plant in loamy soil, but it will struggle more and need more care. Choosing the right soil sets your plant up for success.

What do the additives in potting soil do?

A metal seedling tray full of seedlings with perlite in the soil
allybally4b / Pixabay

Potting soil typically does not just contain soil — there are also extra ingredients added to enrich the soil. Knowing what the most common ones do will give you a better idea of how each potting soil will fulfill your plant’s needs. Perlite is in most potting soil mixes, and you’ve likely seen it before without realizing what it was. Perlite absorbs water, releasing it slowly over time. This allows excess water to drain away from the roots while still letting your plant access water. Vermiculite fills the same role.

Peat moss also absorbs water, but it also makes the soil slightly more acidic and can loosen dense soils. Coco coir fills the same role, but doesn’t make the soil acidic. Lime can be added to make the soil more alkaline. Compost is sometimes added to potting soil to enrich it, and some brands will add a fertilizer instead. Bone meal or blood meal also add nutrients to the soil.

What does your plant need?

Gloved hands holding soil with different colored balls of fertilizer in it
Singkham / Shutterstock

Now that you know what the most common soil additives do, it’s time to take a look at the plants that will be growing in that soil. If you’re going to be growing multiple plants, it’s best to stick to something fairly basic. A potting soil with perlite and perhaps compost will work just fine for most plants. If you’re only growing one plant, or want to get different potting soil for each plant, then here’s what to pay attention to.

First, consider how much your plant can tolerate wet soil. Most plants have a limit to how waterlogged the soil can become before the plant suffers (root rot), with desert plants typically having the lowest tolerance and bog, marsh, or wetland plants having the highest. Drainage is influenced by both the additives and the base soil type used for the mix, which is why this is important to consider first. Your cactus won’t be thrilled with a dense, clay-heavy soil, and your Venus flytrap will be just as unhappy in fast-draining cactus soil.

Next, find out if your plant is a heavy feeder or not. Heavy feeders are plants that need a lot of nutrients in order to grow properly. This includes many fruits and vegetables, but also many plants that grow large flowers. For heavy feeders, a potting soil with compost, fertilizer, or other nutrient-boosting additives is ideal.

Finally, look at your plant’s preferred pH. Most plants prefer a neutral soil, but some thrive in acidic or alkaline. Choosing a potting soil that contains peat moss, lime, or other pH-shifting additives to match your plant’s pH preference is a good idea.

Choosing the best potting soil for indoor plants doesn’t have to be hard. When you understand the basic functions of the major potting soil additives and know what your plant needs, you can use that to determine the ideal soil for your plants. Of course, you can also opt for a balanced potting soil instead, especially if you want to grow more than one plant.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
What to do about yellow leaves on plants and how to fix them
Identify and fix the causes of yellow leaves with these tips
A ficus plant with a yellow leaf

Caring for plants can be tricky, since plants can’t communicate their needs like people and pets do. Just because plants can’t make sounds or gestures doesn’t mean it’s impossible to tell what they need, though. One of the easiest ways to identify what a plant needs is to check its leaves. Leaves that are drooping, wilted, dry, or changing colors can indicate a change or problem. Knowing that there is a potential problem isn’t always enough to understand what your plant needs, so here’s a guide to what yellow leaves on plants mean and what to do about them.
Are yellow leaves on plants always a bad sign?

There are a few cases where yellow leaves on plants are perfectly normal and not a cause for concern. Many plants develop yellow leaves during autumn as a sign that the seasons are changing and they are preparing to go dormant for the winter. While we think of this primarily as something that happens to trees, most plants (except for evergreens) go through this.

Read more
What is the best time to water plants? Find out why it matters
Schedule your watering routine with these tips
Woman waters ZZ plants

While some plants are more drought tolerant than others, all plants need some amount of water to survive. The type of water you use can be impactful, since some plants are sensitive to the minerals and chemicals found in tap water, and the temperature of the water matters, too, as cold water can shock plants. Did you know that the time of day you choose to water your garden can also have an impact on your plants’ health? Here’s everything you need to know about the best time to water plants, and why it matters.
The best time to water outdoor plants

The best time to water your outdoor plants is early to mid-morning. This leaves plenty of time for the water to soak into the soil and for your plants to begin absorbing it themselves. It also allows for any water left on the plants’ leaves to evaporate or drip away before it gets too hot. While you should try your best to avoid getting your plants’ leaves wet when watering them, it isn’t always possible if you’re watering a large garden. Watering during the morning helps mitigate some of the problems associated with wet foliage, although fungal infections can still be an issue.

Read more
Is banana water for plants a good idea? Here’s what you should know
All your questions answered here
Bundle of bananas on a wooden cutting board

There are many popular gardening trends that take off through the internet, ranging from fun and interesting ways to improve your garden to some more bizarre trends. If you’ve heard about the recent trend of using banana water for plants, you might wonder which category this trend falls into. What is banana water, and why are people giving it to their plants? Does it actually benefit your plants at all, or are there better alternatives? We’ll answer all your questions in this simple guide to using banana water for plants.
What is banana water?

Banana water is exactly what it sounds like -- banana peels and water. The process is simple and requires little prep. Take your banana peels and cut them into smaller pieces. Soak them in water for a few days, then use the water to feed your plants. The idea behind this trend is that the nutrients in banana peels will come out of the banana peels and into the water.

Read more