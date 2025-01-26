 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gardening

Learn how to grow saffron at home with these simple tips

Add saffron to your garden with helpful tips from this guide

By
Saffron crocus flowers
Xtendo / Pixabay

Herbs and spices are a key part of many kitchen gardens, and there are lots of fantastic and unusual plants you can add to your herb garden to flavor your meals. Growing your own plants isn’t just a great way to get fresh herbs — it can also save you money.

One of the most expensive spices is saffron, but it’s also one of the most delicious. Growing your own saffron plants sounds like a great way to get this flavorful spice without breaking the bank, but how hard is it to do? We’ll explain everything in this simple guide on how to grow saffron at home.

Recommended Videos

What is saffron?

Saffron crocus flowers
Xtendo / Pixabay

Saffron is the dried style and stigma of the saffron crocus, also called the autumn crocus or Crocus sativus. The style and stigma are the parts of the flower that collect the pollen and transfer it to the plant’s ovaries to create seeds. In the saffron crocus, these are bright red and typically longer than the rest of the flower, making them easy to spot.

Related

Other than these vibrant stigmas and styles, which are typically called saffron threads, saffron crocuses do not appear different from other types of crocus flowers. They have beautiful, purple, cup-shaped flowers, and they grow fairly quickly. As the name suggests, autumn crocus flowers bloom in autumn rather than in early spring.

What are the downsides to growing your own saffron?

A glass jar of dry saffron threads
ulleo / Pixabay

While growing your own saffron crocus flowers is not particularly difficult, there are some downsides. If you’re hoping to grow saffron to harvest and use regularly, you’ll need a lot of flowers. To make even a single gram of saffron, you would need nearly 200 flowers. Saffron crocuses are fairly small, but it still takes a lot of room to grow so many of them.

Additionally, saffron has to be harvested by hand due to how delicate the threads are. This is why saffron is so expensive — imagine harvesting thousands of tiny delicate saffron threads by hand! However, if you only want to grow a few saffron plants to use as a special treat, because you enjoy the flowers, or just so you can say you’ve done it, then growing your own saffron at home is much more feasible.

Planting saffron

Saffron crocus flowers in a pot on a window sill
shinevalya / Pixabay

Like other types of crocus flowers, saffron crocuses grow from bulbs. Start by choosing healthy, undamaged bulbs that are a good size for the container or location you’re planting them in. Larger bulbs typically mean larger plants, but they’ll also need to be planted slightly deeper. When planting, make sure the pointed end of the bulb is facing up, as that’s where the stem will grow from.

Choose a planting site with well-draining soil that is light and has organic matter. Avoid heavy, dense, or clay-heavy soils, and consider amending your soil with compost before planting. If you’re growing your saffron in a container, be sure the container has drainage holes as well. The area should be in full sun to partial shade.

Plant your saffron crocuses in late summer to early fall, when the weather is still warm but not hot. In most places, August and September are the best months to plant, but keep an eye on the weather predictions. You want the crocus bulbs to be well established before the first frosts of the year. Space them 3 to 5 inches apart, and plant them 3 to 5 inches deep.

Saffron plant care

Saffron crocus flowers
Angelheart67 / Pixabay

Once they’re planted, saffron crocus plants require little care. Keep the soil moist but not soggy for the first week after planting so that the bulbs come out of dormancy and begin to grow. Afterward, only water them when the soil is completely dry. Saffron plants can easily become overwatered and develop root rot, so avoid watering them if the soil is still damp. If the bulb rots, you’ll lose both the tasty saffron and the beautiful flower!

Saffron plants don’t need to be heavily fertilized, but mixing compost or other additives like bone meal into the soil can help give your soil a boost. This is best done at the beginning of the growing season. Saffron crocus plants are perennials, meaning they will return year after year as long as they receive proper care. You can even propagate them through root division, similar to peace lilies.

How and when to harvest saffron

A plate of harvested saffron threads surrounded by saffron crocus flowers
Xtendo / Pixabay

Saffron crocuses grow quickly, but they have a short window for harvesting them. If left too long, the flowers will wilt and fall away, leaving you without your saffron. Wait for the flowers to begin to bloom in early to mid-fall. You should be able to see the bright red saffron threads if you look between the petals.

You can pick just the threads themselves, but many people find it easier to cut the whole flower off the plant and separate the threads from the rest of the flower in a more comfortable place. Avoid picking flowers that are still completely closed, as they may not be done growing their threads yet.

After harvest, dry your saffron threads and store them in a cool, dry place. You can store whole threads in jars or grind them into powder. While you won’t get a full ounce unless you grow many, many flowers, you can build up quite the supply of saffron over years of harvesting if you treat your plants well.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
Beautyberry care made easy: Your complete guide to growing this shrub
Growing your own beautyberry tree
American beautyberry shrub

There are several reasons you might want to add a shrub to your garden. They can have gorgeous flowers, they keep your garden from looking bare during winter, they create a small privacy hedge, and they even benefit your local wildlife. While fruit may not be at the top of your list of reasons, we have a shrub that might change your mind on that! Beautyberry shrubs, true to their name, have incredibly beautiful berries. Want to grow your own? Here’s what you need to know about growing a beautyberry shrub and how to care for your beautyberry in winter.
What are beautyberry shrubs?

Beautyberry shrubs are a group of shrubs in the Callicarpa genus with a fairly wide native range. There are species native to North America, South America, Australia, and most of Asia. There are both evergreen and deciduous varieties, and the berries are technically edible (although the raw berries have an unpleasant flavor). Callicarpa americana, the American beautyberry, is found primarily in the southeastern U.S. It’s a deciduous species, and the berries are sometimes used to make a jam that is much tastier than the raw berries.

Read more
How to grow wintercreeper, gorgeous green and gold foliage
Your guide to growing these evergreen vines
Green and yellow wintercreeper leaves

If your winter landscape is looking a bit empty, you might be on the hunt for some beautiful evergreen plants to fill the space. There are many gorgeous evergreen plants to choose from, including trees like various types of pine and smaller shrubs such as holly. One plant you may have heard of is wintercreeper. If you’re not familiar with this plant and are wondering what it is and how to grow it, then you’re in the right place. This guide to wintercreeper care will answer all your questions about growing wintercreeper indoors and out.
What is wintercreeper?

Wintercreeper, also called fortune’s spindle or Euonymus fortunei, is an elegant evergreen vine with solid green or variegated green and white or yellow foliage. It grows quickly and can be trained to grow over a trellis, up a wall, or as a ground cover. This creates a beautiful display of densely growing vines and leaves, which is great for filling space. As a groundcover, it requires less maintenance than grass lawns, and the durability of the vines is a highlight for many gardeners.

Read more
The ultimate guide to growing ginger hydroponically
Add ginger to your hydroponic garden
Cut ginger on a table

You have your hydroponic garden, and now you're anxiously adding to it and need some hydroponic growing tips for an essential plant you plan to add to your cluster: ginger.

Ginger has been used both culinarily and medicinally for centuries, and it's a key ingredient in many popular Asian dishes. Whether you're a fan of ginger chicken or ginger tea, this plant is useful to have around. It's also quite easy to store, so you don't have to worry about growing too much at once.

Read more