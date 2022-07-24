Growing an indoor rose garden for a lively and elegant display

Roses are beautiful, elegant flowers, but they’re also typically flowers that are grown outside. They can take up a lot of space and have a reputation for being somewhat particular about their care. So what should you do if you have limited space, or if the weather isn’t compatible with growing roses? Grow them indoors, of course! Here’s everything you need to know to craft a successful indoor rose garden.

Can you grow roses inside?

Yes, you absolutely can! Revitalize your indoor garden with a bounty of roses. Roses will grow just as well indoors as they would outdoors, as long as you take proper care of them. Here are the basics of rose care and how they’re impacted by the change of scenery.

Light is very important for roses. Most rose varieties need roughly six hours of direct sunlight a day. For indoor roses, make sure they have plenty of light or look for a variety that specifically grows in lower light.

Water is important for roses in two ways. Make sure the top inch of the soil is dry before you water to avoid overwatering, but don’t let the soil dry out completely. Water is also important for humidity. If the air isn’t humid enough, your rose may develop a spider mite infestation! You can place your rose in a tray with just a little water in it, which creates more humidity around the plant as the water evaporates.

Roses are not very fond of the cold. They need temperatures ranging from 60 to 75 F to be comfortable. However, you can start your roses in January or February, and the seeds should be just fine. The soil will keep them warm, and you should see sprouts by spring!

Roses do need to be pruned, and this is especially true of indoor roses, to keep them healthy and to keep them from taking up too much room. Simply clip faded or wilted blooms off with sharp garden shears, clippers, or a blade.

What varieties of rose grow well inside?

The most popular rose variety for indoor gardens is the miniature rose! Like the name suggests, mini roses are smaller plants, making them easier and more convenient for indoor spaces with less room.

If you have some vertical space, but not as much floor space, try climbing roses! They need a trellis or grid of some sort to hold onto and climb, but they are otherwise no more difficult to care for than any other rose.

Of course, any rose variety can be grown indoors if you have the space and time to devote to them! If you need a variety that does well in partial shade, consider Sophy’s rose, golden unicorn rose, and French lace rose!

How much space does it take to grow roses inside?

The amount of space you need depends on how many roses you have and what variety they are. Full-size rose bushes will, naturally, take up much more room than miniature roses, and one rose plant needs less room than several.

Miniature roses can grow to be between 1 and 4 feet tall, while most regular roses grow to be 6 to 8 feet tall. However, you can keep them smaller through regular careful pruning. Climbing roses will grow more or less as tall as you let them.

In general, make sure you have a few feet for each rose plant. When they’re young, they take up less space and can be grouped closer together, with adjustments as they grow.

Can you move indoor roses outside?

You can move your roses outdoors, as long as the weather is nice. In spring and summer, your roses may appreciate being outdoors! There are a few things to consider, though.

You want to make sure that you move them outside a little at a time. Sudden changes in a plant’s environment can shock them, leading to health problems. Start putting them outside for small increments of time and gradually work your way up.

If you aren’t transplanting them and are leaving them in the pot, you still need to move them gradually. However, something else to consider is what pot they’re in. While different materials offer different benefits, the most important thing to take into account is size. During a rose’s early life, you’ll see a more dramatic increase in size, so they need to be repotted more often.

However, once they’re mostly grown, they need to be repotted every year or two as they grow. The pots need to be just bigger than the root ball. This gives the roots room to grow, but it doesn’t leave too much empty space for extra water to pool.

Every rose has its thorns, but now you know how to successfully avoid the thorns associated with creating an indoor rose garden! There are a lot of ways to make your garden your own, so don’t be afraid to experiment with different varieties and arrangements.

