 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gardening

Add beauty to your garden with these stunning spring flowering shrubs

Shrubs that enhance your garden with lovely spring flowers

By
Lilac shrub with pink flowers in a park
MabelAmber / Pixabay

Shrubs fill a unique role in the ecosystem. They provide shelter and food for birds and pollinators in areas where there isn’t enough room for trees, they help prevent erosion with their roots, and it doesn’t hurt that they’re often quite pretty. If you’re looking for a few spring flowering shrubs to add to your garden, you’re in the right place. Whether you want to grow your own hedge or simply fill out a few empty spots in your yard, one of these spring flowering shrubs is sure to be a great fit.

Hydrangea

Blue, pink, and purple hydrangea flowers
A_Knop / Pixabay

Some of the most popular hydrangea species bloom in summer, like the endless summer hydrangea. However, there are plenty of spring-blooming hydrangeas too. Bigleaf and oakleaf hydrangeas both bloom in early to mid-spring, with oakleaf hydrangeas growing white flowers and bigleaf hydrangeas available in white, blue, pink, and purple.

Recommended Videos

Plant your hydrangeas in full sun and water them during the summer, especially during hot, dry weather. Spring-blooming hydrangeas grow flowers on old growth, so you should prune them in summer or fall, after they’ve finished blooming. Focus on removing dead or damaged branches and trimming those that are too long.

Related

Azalea

A bush of light pink azaleas
PatGallery / Shutterstock

Azaleas, and their larger cousins, rhododendrons, are lovely shrubs that bloom in shades of pink, purple, and white. They can bloom at any time in spring, and you can sometimes predict when they will bloom based on the temperature. Azaleas begin blooming when the temperatures start to warm back up after winter, so you may see azalea flowers as early as February or as late as May.

Azaleas prefer partial or dappled shade and acidic soil, but are generally hardy and can survive in many conditions. They should be watered weekly in hot, dry weather, but otherwise only need occasional watering.

Lilac

A lilac bush on the shore of a lake
Oleksandr Savchuk / Shutterstock

Lilac shrubs are known for their lovely purple flowers and hardy dispositions, making them quite popular to grow as spring flowering shrubs. Despite how stunning their flowers are, lilacs require little care, so they’re a great choice for beginner gardeners who want to grow something impressive.

Plant your lilac shrub in full sun and well-draining soil for the best results. While your lilac is young, it will need regular water, either from you or from the rain. However, once it’s a couple years old, your lilac shrub will be quite drought tolerant. Watering it during prolonged droughts can keep it looking sharp, but it will survive without it.

Forsythia

A forsythia shrub with yellow flowers
Kapa65 / Pixabay

Forsythia shrubs are commonly planted all across the southern U.S. to herald spring with their bright yellow flowers. They are prolific bloomers, often sporting more flowers than leaves in the early days of spring, and they’re quite easy to grow. Forsythias are low-maintenance plants and don’t require much care.

Forsythia bushes prefer full sun, but can tolerate some shade (although you won’t see as many flowers). Plant them in well-draining soil and water them regularly. Pruning is helpful for keeping this shrub from spreading or growing too large, but it is not strictly necessary for the plant’s survival.

Weigela

Weigela shrub with pink flowers
MirSiwy / Shutterstock

Weigela is another prolific spring flowering shrub, perfect for gardeners who want to maximize the amount of color and flowers they have without taking up too much space. Weigela looks particularly sweet in early spring, when the masses of pink or purple flowers really stand out against the pale green of new leaves.

For the healthiest weigela shrub, plant yours in full sun to partial shade. Well-draining, slightly acidic soil is ideal for these shrubs, and they’ll need to be watered regularly while they’re young. However, once your weigela shrubs are mature, they are quite drought hardy.

Abelia

Abelia shrub with white flowers
JACLOU-DL / Pixabay

Abelia is a relative of honeysuckle, but you might not guess that from looking at it. This compact shrub has small trumpet-shaped white or pink flowers. Abelia is a great choice for container gardens, especially if you have a small outdoor patio or porch that needs a bit of color.

Plant your abelia shrub in full sun for the best flowers, but don’t worry if you only have morning sun or partial sun, as abelia will tolerate this as well. Young plants will benefit from regular watering, but mature plants are drought tolerant. Those growing in containers need to be watered when the soil is completely dry.

These spring flowering shrubs will help you welcome the season in style! From small and dainty shrubs to larger, more boisterous ones, something on this list is sure to appeal to you. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, you’ll love these bright and beautiful spring flowers, so why not try planting your own today?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cayla Leonard
Cayla Leonard
Contributor
Cayla Leonard is a writer from North Carolina who is passionate about plants.  She enjoys reading and writing fiction and…
The best types of jasmine to enhance your garden’s fragrance and beauty
Add these jasmine types to your garden today
Jasmine plant blooming

Jasmine is often praised for its beauty and scent, and for good reason! This lovely plant has simple, smooth white or yellow flowers that are incredibly elegant. The strength of the fragrance can vary depending on the type of jasmine, from strong to subtle, and the sweet, citrusy smell is delicious. There’s a reason jasmine is often used in perfumes, lotions, and other products. If you want to add jasmine to your garden but aren’t sure what kind to get, we’re here to help. Here are our favorite types of jasmine for you to grow.
Common jasmine

Despite being the most common type of jasmine, common jasmine is still an uncommon beauty. Common jasmine, or Jasminum officinale, is most likely what you picture when imagining jasmine. It has soft white flowers that grow over cascading trailing stems and a strong sweet scent.

Read more
How to grow mimosa plants: Tips for this fascinating, responsive shrub
Add a unique mimosa plant to your collection
A small mimosa plant in a black pot

The world of plants can be pretty strange sometimes. Among all the typical flowers and foliage, there are some that are entirely unique. From the towering flower stalks of an agave plant to the spiky fruits of a strawberry tree, nature has a lot of wonderful things to offer. One interesting plant you may have heard of is the mimosa plant. With its long list of common names, including touch-me-not plant, shy plant, sensitive plant, or shame plant, it is certainly a curious plant. If you want to try growing your own mimosa plant at home, here’s everything you need to know to be successful.
What are mimosa plants?

Mimosa plants (Mimosa pudica) are perennials native to the tropics of Central and South America. Other species in the mimosa genus can be found in Africa and Asia, but Mimosa pudica is the most commonly grown in U.S. homes and gardens. It has small leaves that fan out like a fern and puffy white and pink flowers. While these flowers are quite cute, they aren’t what makes this plant stand out.

Read more
Beautyberry care made easy: Your complete guide to growing this shrub
Growing your own beautyberry tree
American beautyberry shrub

There are several reasons you might want to add a shrub to your garden. They can have gorgeous flowers, they keep your garden from looking bare during winter, they create a small privacy hedge, and they even benefit your local wildlife. While fruit may not be at the top of your list of reasons, we have a shrub that might change your mind on that! Beautyberry shrubs, true to their name, have incredibly beautiful berries. Want to grow your own? Here’s what you need to know about growing a beautyberry shrub and how to care for your beautyberry in winter.
What are beautyberry shrubs?

Beautyberry shrubs are a group of shrubs in the Callicarpa genus with a fairly wide native range. There are species native to North America, South America, Australia, and most of Asia. There are both evergreen and deciduous varieties, and the berries are technically edible (although the raw berries have an unpleasant flavor). Callicarpa americana, the American beautyberry, is found primarily in the southeastern U.S. It’s a deciduous species, and the berries are sometimes used to make a jam that is much tastier than the raw berries.

Read more