 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Indoor plants

Everything you need to know about indoor anthurium care

Easy anthurium care tips for beautiful blooms and leaves

Kiera Baron
By

There are roughly 1,000 species of anthurium plants, which are native to Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. They’re perennials, and although they can grow outdoors in warmer climates, they’re one of the most compatible houseplants for indoor spaces and often seen in indoor garden collections.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

25 minutes

What You Need

  • Medium-sized flower pot

  • Garden stake or skewer

  • Potting soil containing sand and peat moss

  • Grow light

  • Phosphorus-rich fertilizer

  • Water

Anthurium plants are hardy in zones 10 and higher. Red anthuriums are very common, but you can find white and pink plants and even plants that are shades of yellow, burgundy, and green. Some gardeners grow them to admire their foliage, while others like them for the beautiful colors the anthurium has to offer.

But be aware that this plant — also known as the “flamingo flower” — can be fussy. As most plants do, the anthurium needs certain care conditions to be met in order to really thrive. You may end up doing a bit of trial and error, but it will be worth it to have this beautiful plant in your home. So, how do you care for an anthurium plant indoors?

Close-up of a misted anthurium bloom

Is it easy to grow anthurium plants indoors?

As with most indoor plants, your anthurium will do best when potted with well-draining soil in a container that has good drainage. Follow these steps for growing your plant indoors:

Step 1: Keep the soil moist when watering, but not wet (as you don’t want your anthurium sitting in soggy soil and potentially rotting).

Step 2: To avoid repotting too much, use a pot that the anthurium can grow into instead of out of.

Step 3: If needed, only repot when the plant’s roots fill the space. When you see roots begin to come above the soil, that means it’s time to repot.

Step 4: You may notice as your anthurium grows, that it isn’t supporting itself too well. When they grow in their natural environment, anthuriums tend to grow off our plants instead of in soil. So, you may need to provide it with some additional support in the form of a garden stake or skewer.

Misting an anthurium

How do you water anthurium plants?

Anthuriums prefer an environment in which the soil is moist, not wet, and never dries out completely. Since they prefer a moist environment, anthuriums will require regular watering. Be wary of overwatering and drowning the plant. Anthuriums are prone to root rot if the soil is too wet for too long.

On the other hand, allowing the soil to dry out too much will slow the growth of the plant and make it more difficult for the roots to become wet again. Unlike hardy houseplants, the anthurium is one that needs close monitoring to ensure you’re providing it with the care it needs.

Here's how to make sure they get the right amount of water:

Step 1: Use a pot with good drainage.

Step 2: Avoid overwatering your anthurium by paying close attention to when the water begins to seep out the bottom and into the tray.

Step 3: You’ll know that it’s time to water again when the top of the soil is dry to the touch.

An indoor potted anthurium

What type of soil do anthuriums prefer?

Anthuriums need the soil to drain well but be able to hold some water so that it stays moist. This is how to choose the best soil for them:

Step 1: To create the perfect soil environment for anthuriums, use a well-draining soil and a pot with a drainage hole.

Step 2: Use a potting mix designed for orchids with some additional sand and peat moss.

Step 3: If you are unable to do the orchid mix with sand and peat moss, you can also try a half-and-half mixture of regular houseplant potting soil and orchid mix. This gives you a similar environment to the one with sand and peat moss, and your anthurium will still be happy.

Indoor anthurium in light

What’s the best light for anthuriums?

Anthuriums can grow in all levels of indirect lighting, so if you live in a dimmer space, you still have a shot at keeping an anthurium as a houseplant. Here's how to choose the best lighting for your anthurium:

Step 1: Keep in mind that anthuriums grown in lower lighting will grow slower and have fewer flowers than those grown in bright, indirect lighting.

Step 2: Don't place your plant in direct lighting. Anthuriums have a low tolerance for direct sunlight, and their leaves will easily burn.

Step 3: Put your anthurium in bright, indirect light for the best growing environment.

Step 4: If there isn’t a spot in your home where an anthurium can get the light it requires, use a grow light instead.

Anthurium in green container

What if the anthurium isn’t blooming?

Like we said — anthuriums can be a bit trickier. If the anthurium isn’t blooming, it may be because it isn’t getting the exact mixture of humidity, light, water, and nutrients from its potting mixture that it requires. Here's how to find and correct the problem:

Step 1: Troubleshoot first by making sure you’re following the directions, as listed above.

Step 2: Fertilize the plant occasionally — about once every one to two weeks.

Step 3: Use a phosphorus-rich fertilizer diluted to quarter strength.

Step 4: Keep in mind that anthuriums should be repotted every two to three years, to make sure they have room to continue growing and pushing out new blooms.

Anthurium plant

Can I propagate anthuriums?

Yes! And doing so when you repot is the perfect time. Here's what to do:

Step 1: Take a stem cutting that has at least two nodes.

Step 2: Root it in water or perlite, or push it directly in the soil.

The cutting may take some time to grow, but so long as you’re patient, you’ll be sure to see results.

Remember that anthuriums are still tropical plants. Proper anthurium care means they need to grow in humid, moist environments. Recreating these conditions as best you can will give your anthurium the best shot at thriving. When it’s colder/drier out, you’ll want to mist your plant to increase humidity levels or even run a humidifier.

Editors' Recommendations

These fantastic basement paint colors will brighten up your space in no time

http://www.21oak.com

How to repot a houseplant without killing it in the process

www.21oak.com

Use these natural, chemical-free crabgrass killers to take back your overgrown lawn

www.21oak.com

Peat moss vs. coco peat: Which is best?

Peat moss

How to build an outdoor kitchen on a budget and create the ideal cooking space

An outdoor built-in kitchen deck

How to pollinate cucumbers for your garden

Cucumber vines flowering on trellis

How to water succulents: an easy guide to happy, healthy plants

Three potted succulents

If your yard gets a lot of afternoon sun, these are the plants for you

sunlit garden path and flowers

How to grow tomatoes in pots for fresh, juicy results all growing season long

Cherry tomatoes

Decorate your home with spider plants — Here’s how to propagate this fun and low-maintenance plant

Spider plant on a table

5 easy-to-grow, beautiful climbing roses that will impress your neighbors

climbing roses

Gardening 101: 7 easy seeds to grow in a cup for a tiny, adorable, and low-maintenance indoor garden

seed starting in cups

Is there mold growing on your houseplants? What you need to know

A group of houseplants