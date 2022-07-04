Carrots are some of the easiest outdoor vegetables to grow. Because they grow underground, it can be more difficult to know when to harvest carrots (and when to harvest carrot seeds) compared to cucumbers, peppers, green beans — all those vegetables that grow from flowers on stems. If you’re used to growing underground vegetables, you’ll have no trouble! But if you’re new to vegetable gardening (and carrots in particular), here’s how to know when carrots are ready for harvest.

Difficulty Easy Duration 20 minutes What You Need Compost, shredded leaves, or mulch

Scissors

Garden fork

Plastic bag

Knife

Veggie brush or sponge

Wooden box or crate

Peat moss, sawdust, or sand Show 4 more items

Growing a successful carrot crop

The key to growing a great carrot crop is to make sure they’re planted in loose, sandy soil. If the soil is right, the rest of the care will be a lot easier to manage. They take roughly two to four months to mature depending on the variety, and you can plant carrots throughout the spring and summer for a continuous harvest through the fall. Caring for your carrots is rather simple, here's what to do:

Step 1: Keep the soil moist with shallow watering (which is why it’s important to plant them in loose soil with good drainage, otherwise they’ll get soggy and drown).

Step 2: Cover the carrots with a light layer of fine compost to help protect the seeds while they germinate. Carrots can take two to three weeks to germinate (if you’re growing from seeds), so it’s normal to not see growth right away.

Step 3: Thin out the crop so that the plants are three to four inches apart once the seedlings are about an inch tall. This will give your carrots room to grow and mature.

Step 4: Thin the seedlings using a small pair of scissors instead of pulling them up, in order to avoid damaging the roots.

Step 5: Give them one inch of water a week, then gradually transition to about two inches of water as the roots grow.

How to tell when they’re ready to harvest

When you decide to harvest your carrots will depend on the desired size of maturity. Luckily, once they’ve reached a mature size, the tops will start to poke out of the ground. If you can see your carrots, it’s time to consider harvesting! The smallest you want the carrots to be is about the width of your thumb. However, if you want larger carrots, you can care for them and let them grow longer.

When to harvest carrots also depends on the time in the growing season. Carrots grown in the summer toward the beginning of fall will actually taste better after the first frost because the frost encourages the carrots to start storing sugars. Here's how to time your harvest:

Step 1: Harvest spring and early summer carrots before average temperatures get too high.

Step 2: Protect late summer and fall carrots from frost by covering the carrot tops with a layer of shredded leaves or mulch.

Step 3: Loosen the soil before harvesting the carrots by inserting a garden fork next to each carrot and moving it back and forth. This will help limit damage done to the roots by pulling on the tops.

What to do with your fresh carrots

The possibilities are endless! You can make salads, snacks with peanut butter, soups, stews, carrot cake, other baked goods, basically any recipe you can find that has carrots in it. Depending on the size of your harvest, this could span anywhere from one meal to a kitchen full of baked goods. If you have too many carrots, you can always give some to your friends and family, too! They’ll love sharing in the results of your hard work (and hardly anyone turns down free food). Here's how to store and prepare your leftover carrots:

After harvesting and before consumption, carrots should be stored in the veggie drawer of your fridge. They should be in a perforated plastic bag to help prevent them from drying out. Carrots placed directly in the drawer or fridge with no protection will dry out easily and won’t last as long.

Step 1: Store carrots that will be eaten quickly in the veggie drawer of your refrigerator.

Step 2: Place the carrots in a perforated plastic bag to help prevent them from drying out. Carrots placed directly in the drawer or fridge with no protection will dry out easily and won’t last as long.

Step 3: Remove the tops with a knife before storing or eating.

Step 4: Wash the carrots in cold water, scrubbing them with a veggie brush or scour side of a new sponge to clean off the dirt. Avoid using any soaps. Once the carrots are washed, they’re ready to be eaten!

Step 5: Peel the carrots if you like, (or if it’s required for the recipe you’re using), but it isn’t necessary if you’re simply chopping them up for a soup, stew, or salad.

Step 6: Save extra peels for compost or to use in a stock.

Storing your excess harvest

Now that you know how to tell when carrots are ready for harvest, let’s talk about storing the excess crop. If you don’t think you’ll consume them in a timely manner, the veggie drawer won’t be your best friend. Here's how to store your carrots for longer periods of time:

Step 1: Leave mature carrots in the ground until either the temperature gets too warm or there are multiple frost warnings. Simply harvest as-needed until the time comes where all of them need to be dug up.

Step 2: Store harvested carrots in a root cellar, basement, or garage where the temperatures average 32 to 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 3: Let the outside cure/dry for a couple days.

Step 4: Place the carrots (without washing!) in a wooden box or bucket that’s filled with peat moss, sawdust, or sand to mimic loose earth.

Step 5: Place the carrots vertically, taking care not to let them touch each other, and make sure they’re well insulted and the tops are covered.

Step 6: Avoid sealing the container too tightly. You’ll want some moisture to be able to get in so that the carrots don’t dry out, so make sure there isn’t an air-tight seal.

Your excess harvest can be stored in this moist, cold environment for up to six months unless they get exposed to extremely cold temperatures. If you don’t have the space to store a lot of your harvest, making baked goods to give away is great for using up some of the extra crop while making something delicious for family and friends.

Editors' Recommendations