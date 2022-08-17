Add a classic, rustic flair to your outdoor space with these tips to find authentic wrought iron pieces

For more than a hundred years, furniture has been made of wrought iron. Not much furniture in the world today is made of a material that’s both long-lasting and attractive. Indeed, most modern furniture sacrifices durability for appearance, or vice versa. In contrast, wrought iron serves both purposes and lends any outdoor area a kind of rugged elegance.

The charm is that this rugged elegance is earned over years and years — if you purchase a vintage wrought iron patio set, that is. So how can you tell if that patio set you’re eyeing is actually vintage or just a ripoff with a high price tag? We have some tips.

How to identify vintage wrought iron furniture

One reason antique dealers and others in the know peruse flea markets, garage sales, estate sales, and more is because they know how to identify vintage wrought iron furniture. An old wrought iron chair designed to be an outdoor patio piece can fetch more than $100, even if it’s unmarked. If it’s marked and has the name of a well-known manufacturer from bygone eras, it could be sold for a price that reaches into the thousands of dollars, if not more.

Step 1: Look for mold lines

No, not the fungus type, but shaping molds. Cast iron is formed in a mold, but wrought iron is not.

Cast iron often can be mistaken for wrought iron, so to tell the difference between the two, look for the mold lines along the sides of the furniture. Cast iron furniture will have mold lines on the sides, while wrought iron won’t. Mold lines typically look like ridged grooves on the sides of the back and legs and will make the table or chair look a bit more manufactured.

Step 2: Examine the texture

If the metal looks like it’s been hammered or there are other signs of “imperfection” on its surface, it could be wrought iron.

A sign of cast iron is its uniformity. Aside from mold lines, this is one of the clearest giveaways as to what kind of iron furniture you’re actually looking at.

Step 3: Look for signs of rust

Believe it or not, rust spots are a good thing if you're looking for wrought iron furniture.

Wrought iron is vulnerable to rust, especially if it's not covered with varnish or paint. Thus, that super-heavy metal chair you’ve got your eye on might be wrought iron if it’s a bit rusty. The good news is that it’s easy enough to remove rust from wrought iron, and if you spot an authentic piece that is rusted, you may be able to get the seller to knock a few bucks off the price.

Step 4: Look for a maker's mark

Sometimes these marks can be small or partially worn away, so use a magnifying glass to get a closer look.

Although not every wrought iron piece has a mark from the manufacturer or designer, many pieces do. If you do find a maker’s mark on the piece you’re eyeing, it could help you figure out who made it. However, the lack of a mark does not necessarily mean the piece you're looking at is not true wrought iron.

Popular wrought iron manufacturers to be on the lookout for

If you come across vintage wrought iron furniture made by certain famous manufacturers, you’re in luck. Pieces made by the companies listed below are worth more than those made by individual craftsmen. If there isn’t a maker’s mark (and again, many times there isn’t one), you still might be able to identify the creator by checking out pattern books.

A company called Iron Renaissance puts out catalogs that contain the patterns for furniture made by manufacturers that are considered “must-haves” today.

Just a few of those manufacturers include:

Leinfelder: This brand operated in in Wisconsin during the 1930s. Its furniture featured paint colors that were bright and festive, such as green, yellow, and pink.

Lee Woodward and Sons: This was a Michigan-based manufacturer. Its wrought iron furniture was also made mainly during the 1930s.

Salterini: Beginning a bit before the two listed above, Salterini’s furniture began in 1928 in New York. The company continued to manufacture wrought iron furniture until 1953.

Florentine Craft Studio: Also based in New York, this studio started before any of the others, in 1910. It’s mostly known for its patio furniture (and wrought iron works of art).

Finding and adding wrought iron furniture to your space

Knowing how to identify vintage wrought iron furniture is the key. Take this newfound knowledge of yours and apply it to research at online retailers and specialty stores, auction websites, live auctions, second-hand stores, and more. Oh, and once you get bitten by the bug, there is a whole world of other vintage garden implements — such as decor and gardening tools — you may want to explore, too!

Whether you’re looking for wrought iron garden furniture because you like the idea of having old, handmade furniture on your patio, you want something to talk about at your next cocktail party, or you’re a collector or dealer, there’s something exciting about finding a piece that no one else seems to recognize.

