21 best gardening shows you should be streaming right now

Table of Contents Table of Contents The best gardening shows on Netflix The best gardening shows on Max The best gardening shows on Apple TV+ The best gardening shows on Amazon Prime The best gardening shows on PBS The best gardening shows on YouTube

Whether you’re an expert or novice gardener, you might find yourself in need of inspiration to get your green thumb into shape come next gardening season. One of the best ways to get yourself hyped up for your next gardening project is to see what other gardeners are doing, and gardening shows are among the best ways to do that. Sorting through the massive amount of content available can be headache-inducing, but that’s why we made this guide.

We’ve compiled our favorite gardening shows from across the internet, so that you can sit back, relax, and get inspired! No matter what type of gardening show you’re looking for, there’s something on this list for everyone.

Recommended Videos

The best gardening shows on Netflix

The Big Flower Fight

On Netflix’s The Big Flower Fight, you can watch 10 pairs of contestants battle it out over the biggest floral arrangements you’ve ever seen. These florists, sculptors, and garden designers have the skills and imaginations to take on these challenges and wow the judges and viewers alike. This competitive show will inspire you to grow your own flower garden and maybe even attempt a smaller but still rewarding homemade flower display.

Instant Dream Home

Instant Dream Home truly follows the premise that its title promises. In the upbeat Netflix series, renovators have a mere 12 hours to completely makeover a family’s home, including their outdoor space. In between bathrooms and art studios, there are also many minutes devoted to creating gorgeous backyards and gardens.

The best gardening shows on Max

Homegrown

Based in Atlanta, urban farmer Jamila Norman covers all things farming in Homegrown. Slipping in gardening tips throughout each episode, she helps her community embrace the joys of growing their own food from the comforts of their backyards. Growing fruits and veggies can be an intimidating undertaking, but Norman breaks down the basics in this inspiring series.

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo

On The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, lifestyle maven Joanna Gaines helps her sister Mikey open a shop that combines plants and vintage goods. The series focuses on the business side of plants, so it can definitely be instructive for garden enthusiasts who want to take their love for all things green to the next level. Even if you have no plans to open a plant shop of your own, it’s worth tuning in for the vintage pot and plant design inspiration.

The best gardening shows on Apple TV+

Gardeners’ World

In Gardeners’ World, Monty Don is back — with friends. This show follows three storylines per episode. While one host explores public gardens, two others help home gardeners improve and clean up their gardens. Plus, Monty gets to show off the garden he’s been cultivating for over 20 years. This series is an excellent mix of inspiration and actionable advice.

The Instant Gardener

The Instant Gardener follows expert garden designer Danny Clark as he revitalizes run-down gardens that are in desperate need of help. The catch is that he’ll be taking on these projects in just one day. Not only will you be inspired by this fast-paced show, but you’ll learn new tips and tricks that you can apply to your home garden!

Yard Crashers

In Yard Crashers, we follow hosts Ahmad Hassan, Matt Blashaw, and Chris Lambton as they surprise home improvement store shoppers by offering to crash their weekend plans and renovate their backyards. It’s an excellent option for those looking to up their backyard game or take on a few projects on their own.

The best gardening shows on Amazon Prime

Grow, Cook, Eat

Sometimes, the best way to find the motivation to start something new is to watch others try and succeed. For those interested in growing their own food, Grow, Cook, Eat will teach you how to grow and cook fresh vegetables. That way, you can eat meals made entirely from the fruits (or veggies) of your labor! This series is ideal for those interested in homesteading or taking control of the food they eat, showcasing amazing gardening stories from around the world.

The Victory Garden

The Victory Garden follows Jamie Durie, a horticulturist from Australia, as he dives deep into every gardening tip you can think of. He covers how to create a healthy and thriving garden bed and how to protect plants from pesky diseases and pests. Plus, there are tips on landscape design, too!

The Science of Gardening

For the nerds out there who not only love to grow but love to learn about how things grow, The Science of Gardening is a spectacular choice that accomplishes both. This show explores topics such as plant physiology, biology, soil science, climatology, hydrology, chemistry, and ecology, explaining how all these disciplines come together in the garden.

Martha Knows Best

Sure, pretty much every gardener already knows how Martha Stewart is, even if they haven’t watched any of her award-winning shows. But no garden show list would be complete without the queen of clean (and green). In Martha Knows Best, we follow Stewart as she takes on a variety of projects in her garden at her farm in Bedford, New York. Get fantastic advice for your own home and garden as Stewart walks you through each step she takes.

Ground Force

Ground Force is a popular British TV series that can give you motivation if you’ve let your garden go and need inspiration to get it back in shape. This garden show stars Alan Titchmarsh, Charlie Dimmock, and Tommy Walsh, all of whom are professional landscapers. The trio creates or transforms garden spaces in just two days to surprise the owners. These pros believe gardens should be places of beauty, but they’re often neglected and left to run wild. That’s where they come in. Let these professionals influence you to revamp your garden landscape.

Big Dreams, Small Spaces

Scaling back from his world garden tours, Monty is at it again with his show Big Dreams, Small Spaces. In this series, he visits small British homes and helps them reach their garden dreams. It’s proof that you don’t need a large space to create a stunning garden, and it can be just the kick you need to get started on your own small space.

The best gardening shows on PBS

In the Garden with Bryce Lane

In the Garden with Bryce Lane focuses on practical advice and tips for improving your garden without breaking the bank. This Emmy award-winning show features horticulturist Bryce Lane, touring gardens across North Carolina. While the show focuses heavily on North Carolina, it has great advice for anyone living in the South East. If you’re just starting out your garden and looking for advice on how to make your garden look its best without investing too much into it, this show is a great option.

A Growing Passion

Based in San Diego, A Growing Passion focuses on sustainable gardening practices, organic growing, and urban gardening. If you’re looking for advice on making your garden better for the ecosystem, then you’ll love this series hosted by Nan Sterman. Episodes cover topics such as food waste, community gardens, protecting pollinators, and saving seeds. Whether you live in San Deigo or not, this series is sure to inspire your green side!

Central Texas Gardener

Growing plants in the hot, often dry, climate of Texas can be difficult, but Central Texas Gardener has plenty of great advice for you! From drought-tolerant gardens to edible native plants, this series has something for everyone. Even if you aren’t local to Central Texas, their tips for water conservation and native groundcovers will still be something worthy of taking notes on.

Prairie Yard and Garden

As the name suggests, Prairie Yard and Garden is a series that focuses on growing plants in the prairies of the midwest. They tour the upper midwest, visiting nurseries, farms, and other interesting horticultural sites, covering topics such as native plants, food production, and landscaping ideas unique to the prairie. Whether you’re looking for inspiring garden suggestions or tips on growing a sustainable lawn, Prairie Yard and Garden has you covered.

Great Gardening

Great Gardening is a series that focuses on the troubles and triumphs of gardening in USDA zones 3 and 4. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or a beginner, Great Gardening has much to offer. They discuss everything from soil health to tool maintenance, raised garden beds to greenhouses. What’s more, they have Q&A sessions with their panel of experts, and provide both an email address and phone number so you can submit your own questions!

The best gardening shows on YouTube

If you’re tired of switching from one streaming network to the next, here are some excellent gardening shows you can watch on YouTube without any hassle!

John Lord’s Secret Garden

John Lord’s Secret Garden is a gardening channel featuring John Lord at the Ratoath Garden Centre in Meath, Ireland. John’s conversational style and easy-to-follow tips and instructions make this a great resource for beginners, as well as an enjoyable watch for anyone looking to relax with some lovely gardening content. Something we love about this channel is that the plants in the videos are clearly labeled and listed in the description below the video, making it easy to look up additional information about a plant if you see one you’re curious about!

Growit Buildit

Growit Buildit is exactly what the name suggests – a gardening show about growing plants and building gardening projects! Whether you’re looking for information about plants native to the U.S. or need to know how to get rid of a stubborn shrub, Joe’s clear and straightforward guides will show you the way. This is an excellent resource if you have specific projects you want to tackle but aren’t sure where to start, but he also has informative videos on some of the more basic elements of gardening that are incredibly helpful for beginners.

Jacques in the Garden

Jacques in the Garden is the perfect gardening inspiration if you want to start a vegetable garden. Whether you want to know the basics of growing peppers and mushrooms or how to grow fruit trees, Jacques has a friendly and informative video ready to show you how it’s done. With a focus on practices that are sustainable for both the gardener and the environment, Jacques in the Garden is a great show for beginners and experienced gardeners alike.

Taking on any gardening project can be intimidating, especially if you’re just starting out as a gardener. However, with these shows to fuel creativity and inspiration, you’ll be itching to get out and get your hands dirty next spring. Just remember to wash your hands before coming back in for a snack and TV break.